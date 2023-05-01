Stock Up: 3 things you can pick up at a grocery store

Plant-based milks

You won’t catch me enjoying a glass of dairy milk. I’m not allergic; I’m just not a fan of the flavor. So, I’ve been keeping an eye on the ever-growing range of alternative milks available. Now, my refrigerator is stocked with almond milk (in unsweetened, vanilla and chocolate flavors) and oat milk (available in original, vanilla and chocolate versions) from Malk Organics in Austin, Texas. I appreciate that these milks are made with three basic ingredients: filtered water, organic almonds or oats and a bit of Himalayan pink salt. The vanilla is flavored with organic vanilla extract and the chocolate contains organic cocoa. The oats have such a sweet taste that the chocolate oat milk needs no sweeteners. At my house, we’re not cereal eaters, but we’re enjoying these milks cold in smoothies and warm in lattes. And, when the unsweetened almond milk was used to bake a batch of cornbread from a recipe on the Malk website, it worked perfectly!

$5.99 per 28-ounce bottle. Available at Publix, Sprouts and Whole Foods Market. Get information at malkorganics.com.

Credit: Handout

Canned tomatoes

Pastene canned tomatoes are worth getting excited about. Chris and Mark Tosi are the fifth generation of the Pastene family to run the company, which was started in 1874 by Pietro Pastene. They use Italian tomatoes, including San Marzano DOP that are certified to have been grown in the Agro Nocerino Sarnese region. And, they also have California-grown tomatoes that are steam-peeled and crushed within hours of being harvested. The crushed tomatoes are labeled “kitchen ready,” and are topped with sweet tomato puree — ready to go into your favorite recipes. The coconut chickpea curry recipe on the Pastene website was a hit. These are the freshest tasting canned tomatoes we’ve tried, and the cans are so pretty that you won’t want to hide them in your pantry.

$2.79-$5.99 per 28-ounce can. Available at Publix and pastene.com.

