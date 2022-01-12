RECIPES: Snappy meals for a busy new year

“Hot Little Suppers” is the story of how, in the midst of her busy schedule, she still manages to gather her family around the dinner table. The more than 120 recipes include ideas for quick weeknight suppers and slightly more involved preparations suitable for weekend cooking, all divided by season. Each section includes recipes for drinks and desserts and what she calls “Hot Little Extras” like side dishes and sauces.

How does she decide what’s for dinner? “I am the driver of the supper conversation with my three children as very vocal passengers. My husband is amenable to anything as long as it’s hardy. Sundays, we talk about what we want to eat in the coming week and what’s on our schedules. I plan for the week’s meals to vary between fish, vegetarian and meat-based and to include a range of cuisines. When I cook, I plan ahead for the next two or three meals. If I’m chopping onions and celery and carrots for tonight, I’ll go ahead and chop what I need for the next few days. I may make a pot of slow-cooked grits and know it will work with whatever protein we’re going to have. I’m always thinking ahead about food and eating. I don’t finish one meal before I’m thinking about the next one.”

Morey says she plans meals that will broaden her family’s culinary horizons, introducing new flavors in things like dips that are big family favorites and experimenting with ingredients. “How many jalapenos can we add so the dish is spicy but not over the top?”

Many recipes in the new book come with family stories, like the snowy day she decided to make Italian Wedding Soup and her daughters decided to stage a wedding to go with it. “They wrote out wedding invitations and went around the neighborhood passing them out. They arranged the furniture to make rows of chairs with an aisle in the middle. During the ceremony, Cate got hitched to a boy in the neighborhood and then we all ate soup. One of my favorite wintertime memories!”

RECIPES

We chose recipes from Carrie Morey’s “Hot Little Suppers” (Harper Horizon, $34.99) for light and flavorful meals no matter what January has in store for your household.

Caption You can add some warmth to winter days with Italian Wedding Soup, adapted from a recipe in "Hot Little Suppers" by Carrie Morey (Harper Horizon, $34.99).

Italian Wedding Soup

To make this soup in advance, make the meatballs and refrigerate and prepare the soup up until the stage where the meatballs and orzo should be added. Then 30 minutes before you want to serve, heat the soup, add the meatballs and orzo, and continue with the recipe.

Per cup: 105 calories (percent of calories from fat, 35), 9 grams protein, 8 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 4 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 35 milligrams cholesterol, 165 milligrams sodium.

Caption Your family won't guess how quickly you were able to make Coconut Salmon. It's adapted from a recipe in "Hot Little Suppers" by Carrie Morey.

Coconut Salmon

Salmon is one of the Morey family’s go-to ingredients for a seafood dinner. Start the rice, make the sauce, broil the salmon, and dinner is on the table in about 20 minutes.

— Adapted from a recipe in “Hot Little Suppers” by Carrie Morey (Harper Horizon, $34.99).

Coconut Salmon 1 tablespoon olive oil

1 orange, red or yellow bell pepper, diced

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons minced ginger

1 (13.5-ounce) can full-fat coconut milk

2 tablespoons fish sauce, divided

2 tablespoons soy sauce, divided

Juice and zest of 2 limes, divided

1 pound salmon fillets, cut into 4 pieces

2 tablespoons chopped mint, for garnish

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro, for garnish

2 tablespoons chopped basil, for garnish

2 green onions, sliced, for garnish

2 tablespoons cashews, for garnish

White rice, for serving Make coconut broth: In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add bell pepper, garlic and ginger and cook 6 to 8 minutes or until peppers begin to soften. Stir in coconut milk, 1 tablespoon fish sauce, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, juice of 1 lime and all the lime zest. Turn heat down so mixture simmers and let it cook while preparing salmon.

Heat broiler. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray.

In a large bowl, combine remaining tablespoon fish sauce, remaining tablespoon soy sauce and juice of remaining lime. Add fillets to bowl and toss to coat fillets with fish sauce mixture. Arrange salmon skin-side down on prepared baking sheet and broil about 4 minutes per side or until desired doneness.

When ready to serve, arrange salmon over rice and pour coconut broth over salmon and rice. Garnish with mint, cilantro, basil, green onions and cashews. Serves 4.

Per serving: 459 calories (percent of calories from fat, 64), 28 grams protein, 14 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams fiber, 34 grams total fat (22 grams saturated), 84 milligrams cholesterol, 1,220 milligrams sodium.

Caption Leftover biscuits from breakfast can help make dessert in Cranberry and Apple Crisp with Biscuit Crumble. It's adapted from a recipe in "Hot Little Suppers" by Carrie Morey.

Cranberry and Apple Crisp with Biscuit Crumble

No doubt there are always a few leftover biscuits around the Morey household. This recipe cleverly uses them to make the topping for a fruit crisp. If the pie crust has been mixed up and stashed in the refrigerator, this dessert goes together in minutes.

— Adapted from a recipe in “Hot Little Suppers” by Carrie Morey (Harper Horizon, $34.99).

Cranberry and Apple Crisp with Biscuit Crumble 2 1/4 cups cake flour or 2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for working with dough

1/3 teaspoon kosher salt

17 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

5 to 7 tablespoons ice water

3 leftover Buttermilk Biscuits, crumbled (see recipe)

1/4 cup crushed pecans

2 tablespoons firmly packed light brown sugar, divided

1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon, divided

2 pounds apples, cored and peeled

1 cup cranberries

1/2 cup orange juice

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

Vanilla ice cream, to serve Make pie crust: In a large bowl, whisk together flour and salt. Cut 12 tablespoons butter into small cubes and add to the flour mixture. Work butter into flour by “snapping” the mixture between your thumb and middle and pointer fingers until the mixture resembles cottage cheese. Mix the cold water into dough by tablespoons, working dough with your fingers until it holds together in a rough ball. Flour a sheet of waxed or parchment paper and dump dough onto paper. Sprinkle top of dough with more flour and top with a second piece of waxed or parchment paper. Put this “sandwich” onto a rimmed baking sheet and refrigerate 2 hours or overnight. When ready to roll out, remove dough from refrigerator and let it sit out for 30 minutes, still sandwiched in paper.

Make biscuit crumble topping: In a medium bowl, combine crumbled biscuits, crushed pecans, 1 tablespoon brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and 3 tablespoons butter. Work mixture with fingers until it comes together in pea-size crumbs. Set aside.

Make filling: In a large bowl, combine apples, cranberries, orange juice, remaining tablespoon brown sugar, granulated sugar, remaining teaspoon cinnamon and vanilla. Let mixture sit 30 minutes.

When ready to bake: Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet. Set aside to cool.

Roll out pie crust to a 13-inch round and arrange in skillet. Pour filling into crust and sprinkle with biscuit crumble topping. Fold edges of pie crust up and over the filling and the crumble. Melt remaining tablespoon butter and brush on exposed pie crust. Bake crumble 50 to 60 minutes or until apples and cranberries are tender and crumble and crust are browned. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream. Serves 8.

Per serving: 539 calories (percent of calories from fat, 51), 6 grams protein, 62 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams fiber, 31 grams total fat (18 grams saturated), 74 milligrams cholesterol, 239 milligrams sodium.

Buttermilk Biscuits

2 1/2 cups self-rising flour, plus extra for working with dough, divided

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

1/4 cup cream cheese, cut into cubes, room temperature

3/4 to 1 cup buttermilk

— Adapted from a recipe in “Hot Little Suppers” by Carrie Morey (Harper Horizon, $34.99).