Recipes: 8 inexpensive, easy-to-make gifts that easily impress

To store and share your edible creations, make sure to use clean, food-safe containers. You can get as simple or as fancy as you want, using decorative containers or bottles (from a second-hand or even some dollar stores) and illustrated labels, or simple canning jars with a note tied on a piece of twine.

RECIPES

These recipes use ingredients you may already have at home. Some need to steep for several weeks, while others are ready right away, so be sure to plan accordingly.

Explore 12 Southern food to give as holiday gifts

Credit: Julia Skinner Credit: Julia Skinner

Savory herbal vinegar

Herbal vinegars are endlessly versatile and simple to make. You can even make these with the stems from herbs used elsewhere in your cooking! Add more herbs for a stronger flavor, or dilute with more vinegar to mellow out the herbal notes.

You can use this method with whatever herbs and spices you like, and substitute any vinegar except harsh-tasting distilled white vinegar. Some of my favorite combinations include tarragon and mustard seed; beet and dill; oregano and thyme; strawberry, blueberry and tarragon; and hot pepper and onion.

1 bunch (12-15 stems) thyme

1 bunch (12-15 stems) oregano

1 quart apple cider, white wine or red wine vinegar

Place herbs in a 1-quart jar or other lidded container. Pour vinegar over to cover and top with lid. Allow to steep at room temperature for 2-3 weeks. Strain and bottle. Can be stored at room temperature.

Makes about 4 cups.

Per tablespoon: 4 calories (percent of calories from fat, 7), trace protein, trace carbohydrates, trace total sugars, trace fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 1 milligram sodium.

Credit: Julia Skinner Credit: Julia Skinner

Strawberry jalapeno shrub

This fruity, spicy shrub is my go-to for holiday mocktails with a bit of a flavor kick (just add soda water or ginger beer) or for cocktails with whiskey or tequila. This shrub follows the same infusing method as the herbal vinegar, with some sugar added to make a sweet-sour beverage.

Tip: Instead of using whole strawberries or jalapenos, substitute strawberry and jalapeno tops left over from cooking other dishes for a low-waste version.

3/4 to 1 cup sliced strawberries

1/4 cup sliced jalapenos, or more if you like things really spicy!

1 cup apple cider or white wine vinegar, plus more as needed

1/8 to 1/4 cup sugar, to taste

Add strawberries and jalapenos to a 1-pint jar or other lidded container, and add vinegar to cover. Let steep for 2-3 weeks, shaking or stirring every couple of days. Strain vinegar into a non-reactive mixing bowl and add the sugar to taste, whisking to dissolve. Decant into a pint jar, small gift jars, or small swing-top bottles. Will last up to three months.

Makes 2 cups.

Per tablespoon, based on 1/8 cup sugar: 6 calories (percent of calories from fat, 3), trace protein, 1 gram carbohydrates, 1 gram total sugars, trace fiber, trace total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, trace sodium.

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Credit: Julia Skinner Credit: Julia Skinner

Rose sugar

Rose sugar brings an unexpected, fragrant twist to the holiday table. It’s lovely mixed into drinks, sprinkled on fruit or added to desserts. You can find dried rose petals from online herbal retailers like Mountain Rose Herbs.

1 1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup dried rose petals

In a medium mixing bowl, combine the sugar and dried rose petals. Rub the mixture between clean, dry hands to crush the petals and distribute them evenly in the sugar. Store the rose sugar in an airtight container in a cool dark place. A long infusion period (2 weeks) will maximize the smell and taste of the sugar. For aesthetic effect, you can leave the rose petals in the sugar. If you prefer to remove them, simply sift the sugar through a wire mesh strainer.

Makes about 2 cups.

Per tablespoon: 36 calories (percent of calories from fat, 0), no protein, 9 grams carbohydrates, 9 grams total sugars, trace fiber, no fat, no cholesterol, trace sodium.

Explore Food crafts offer fun and function

Credit: Julia Skinner Credit: Julia Skinner

Lavender rosemary herbal bath salt

After those holiday gatherings and a packed social calendar, a relaxing bath is just the thing to unwind. Lavender and rosemary offer relaxation and clarity, while Epsom salts soothe tired muscles.

2 cups Epsom salts

20 drops lavender essential oil

10 drops rosemary essential oil

1 to 2 tablespoons dried lavender leaves (optional)

1 to 2 tablespoons dried lavender flowers (optional)

Mix all ingredients together and store in an airtight container.

Makes about 2 cups.

Explore Gift ideas for bakers at every level

Credit: Julia Skinner Credit: Julia Skinner

Masala spice syrup

This warming, cozy syrup is inspired by the flavors of masala tea, and is great in everything from morning coffee to evening whiskey, or drizzled over roasted pears or roasted squash. It contains many wonderful spices including two that sound similar but come from completely different plants: big, bold-flavored star anise (use as much or as little as you like) and slightly milder, and much smaller anise seeds. Toasting the spices and cutting the cardamom pods will coax maximum flavor from the spices.

1 1/2 cups water

1 1/2 cups sugar

Pinch salt

12 green cardamom pods

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

2 cinnamon sticks

1 teaspoon anise seeds

1/2 teaspoon whole cloves

2 star anise (optional)

1/2 teaspoon whole allspice (optional)

1 teaspoon coriander seeds (optional)

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 (3-inch) knob fresh ginger, sliced or 1 teaspoon ground ginger

2 teaspoons ground turmeric

Combine water, sugar and salt in a medium saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium heat.

Meanwhile, cut the cardamom pods lengthwise with kitchen shears. To a dry, medium-sized skillet, add cardamom pods, peppercorns, fennel, cinnamon, anise seeds, cloves, and optional star anise, allspice and coriander seeds, if using. Toast over medium-high heat for about 2 minutes, until warm and fragrant.

Add toasted spices, nutmeg, ginger and turmeric to syrup and gently simmer for 15-20 minutes or until the flavor is as strong as you like.

Strain and use warm or store refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 weeks.

Makes about 3 cups.

Per tablespoon: 30 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), trace protein, 7 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams total sugars, trace fiber, trace total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 4 milligrams sodium.

Explore 12 gift books for practical home chefs

Credit: Julia Skinner Credit: Julia Skinner

Dried orange garlands

Dried orange garlands are a sustainable, festive way to decorate your home for the holidays. Best of all, your home will smell amazing. Even after a couple of weeks, these garlands still smell faintly like orange! You can tie the oranges close together or leave lots of space in between. For a garland with about 6 inches between each slice, one orange will make about 2 feet of garland.

Tip: If you add orange or other citrus slices to mulled wine, save them and dry them for garlands. The wine turns them a beautiful color!

2 oranges

Heat the oven to its lowest setting, 170 to 200 degrees, or set a dehydrator to 135 degrees.

Slice the oranges in 1/4- to 1/2-inch thick slices, then arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet or in a dehydrator.

Bake or dehydrate 6 to 8 hours or until completely dry. If using an oven, flip the orange slices once or twice so they dry evenly on both sides.

Once the slices are dry and cool to the touch, poke a hole in each orange with a thick gauge needle or skewer, and thread with butcher’s twine or ribbon. Tie a knot at the top of each orange to hold them in place.

Makes up to 4 feet of garland.

Credit: Julia Skinner Credit: Julia Skinner

Calming winter herbal tea

The herbs in this cozy tea help soothe digestion and calm your nervous system. It’s perfect for those big holiday meals and party planning jitters. It’s a delicious hot tea as-is, or can be sweetened with honey, flavored with a slice of lemon, or mixed hot or cold with a splash of gin or whiskey to really spice things up.

Whole herbs can be sourced from online retailers like Mountain Rose Herbs or from local markets like Sevananda Natural Foods Market.

1/4 cup dried rose petals

1 cup dried lemon verbena leaves

2/3 cup dried peppermint leaves

In a bowl, mix all ingredients together until evenly combined. Pour into a pint jar or divide between smaller jars.

To use: Place 2 tablespoons loose tea into a tea ball or tea bag and steep in 8 to 10 ounces hot water for 5 to 10 minutes.

Makes about 2 cups loose tea, 16 servings.

Per 2-tablespoon serving: 8 calories (percent of calories from fat, 9), trace protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, no sugars, trace fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 4 milligrams sodium.

Credit: Julia Skinner Credit: Julia Skinner

Mulling spices

Nothing says wintertime like mulled wine and cider. A small decorative jar of mulling spices with bottles of red wine or apple cider is a great gift to share with party hosts and friends. This recipe can be increased to make multiple gifts, or halved to make enough spice for just one bottle of wine or 2 quarts of apple cider.

2 cinnamon sticks

1 tablespoon whole allspice berries

1/2 tablespoon whole cloves

2 whole star anise (optional)

Combine spices in an 8-ounce jar and label or decorate the jar with serving instructions.

To serve: In a slow cooker, stir together Mulling Spices and 2 bottles red wine or 1 gallon apple cider. Heat over low until warm and fragrant. Strain spices if desired or leave them in for stronger flavor. Serve warm.

Makes 8 servings.

Per serving, not including wine or cider: 5 calories (percent of calories from fat, 3), trace protein, 1 gram carbohydrates, trace total sugars, 1 gram fiber, trace total fat (no saturated), no cholesterol, 2 milligrams sodium.

Julia Skinner is an Atlanta-based food writer, culinary educator, and owner of Root, a food history and fermentation company, and Roots + Branches, a writing and creative coaching company. You can follow her on Instagram @bookishjulia.

Explore The ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.