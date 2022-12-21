ajc logo
RECIPE: Lickety-split loaded baked potatoes

By Kate Williams / For the AJC
10 minutes ago

Loaded baked potatoes make for an easy family dinner. Like build-your-own taco night, all you need to do is set out the potatoes and an assortment of toppings, and let family members pile the spuds with whatever they’d like. The only problem? Baking potatoes in the oven can take up to an hour, which is a no-go when you’re trying to get a meal on the table after work or last-minute holiday shopping.

Thank goodness for the microwave. Despite being mainly used to heat up leftovers, I’ve found it to work wonders on russet potatoes, turning out “baked” potatoes in less than 15 minutes.

The process is as simple as zapping the potatoes until they’re tender, but I’ve come up with a few pointers for optimal results. First, know the strength of your microwave. The recipe below was developed with a 1,500-watt microwave; if yours is weaker, it’ll take longer to cook the potatoes. Second, choose potatoes of approximately equal size so they cook evenly. Third, flip the potatoes halfway through cooking. You’ll find that the bottom half of the potato will cook more quickly, so turning them ensures even doneness.

It is very important to prick the potatoes before cooking to prevent explosions. Also, add some oil and seasonings to the skins before placing in the microwave so they will be as tasty to eat as their fluffy interior.

I like to serve these topped with a quick vegetarian array of flavored chickpeas, fried capers, mascarpone cheese and chopped chive, but you can alter this list as you wish. You’ll spend 10 to 15 minutes cooking the potatoes, so choose toppings you can prepare in that same amount of time.

Weeknight Vegetarian Loaded Baked Potatoes

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

