RECIPE: Lickety-split loaded baked potatoes

Thank goodness for the microwave. Despite being mainly used to heat up leftovers, I’ve found it to work wonders on russet potatoes, turning out “baked” potatoes in less than 15 minutes.

The process is as simple as zapping the potatoes until they’re tender, but I’ve come up with a few pointers for optimal results. First, know the strength of your microwave. The recipe below was developed with a 1,500-watt microwave; if yours is weaker, it’ll take longer to cook the potatoes. Second, choose potatoes of approximately equal size so they cook evenly. Third, flip the potatoes halfway through cooking. You’ll find that the bottom half of the potato will cook more quickly, so turning them ensures even doneness.