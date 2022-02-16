RECIPE: Use yogurt to take chicken from boring to bold

Boneless, skinless chicken breasts are a great protein to use when you need to get dinner on the table in a hurry. The trouble is that these poultry cuts don’t have a lot of flavor on their own and can quickly overcook, becoming dry and tough. Marinades are an effective technique, but they perform best when time is not a factor. Enter yogurt, which, even as a simple coating, can make a big difference in a short time when cooking chicken fillets.
Marinades are typically comprised of fat, acid and seasoning. Yogurt contains all three. Lactic acid in yogurt breaks down the connective proteins and acidifies the muscle fiber which makes the meat juicier and more tender. At the surface level, yogurt makes a difference by acting as a buffer between the chicken breasts to direct heat and gives potentially tasteless fillets a flavor boost. (And, if you had time, you could pop these in the marinade to coat for up to 24 hours.)
Cooking with yogurt is a centuries-old technique, prevalent in Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern cuisines. In this recipe, we marry it with harissa, a hot chile paste used in Moroccan, Algerian and Tunisian cuisines. Harissa is more than just fire and heat. Chiles are blended into a thick paste with pungent garlic, rich olive oil, and bold, aromatic spices such as cumin, caraway and coriander. It’s a powerful combination of aromas and flavor. Substitutes could include Asian chile paste or even hot sauce, but harissa is readily available at grocery stores.
Assembling this recipe is quick, but keeping this dish under 30 minutes will be tricky if you buy the behemoth breasts available at the grocery store. Stick to four smaller breasts or halve two large ones to ensure that the chicken will cook in less than 25 minutes and the vegetables don’t overcook.
This recipe is big on flavor and short on time and ingredients. By using a bit of speedy science and ready-made ingredients, this vibrant dish is certain to spice up your weeknight dinner.
Virginia Willis is a Food Network Kitchen chef, James Beard Award-winning food writer, and cookbook author. Follow her at virginiawillis.com.
- ¼ cup low-fat yogurt
- 1 tablespoon harissa, plus more if desired
- Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 cups broccoli florets
- 1 15-ounce can chickpeas, drained
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 2 1/2 pounds)
- Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Combine the yogurt and harissa in a small bowl. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir to combine and set aside.
- Place the broccoli and chickpeas in a large ovenproof casserole. Add the oil and season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Place the chicken fillets on top of the vegetables, leaving space between the breasts. Divide the yogurt mixture between the chicken breasts, spreading evenly to coat the top of each breast.
- Transfer to the oven and cook until the chicken is almost done, about 20 minutes. Switch the setting to broil, and broil until the yogurt is blistered and the chicken registers 165 degrees when checked with an instant-read thermometer, about 3 to 5 minutes. Serve immediately. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 527 calories (percent of calories from fat, 21), 73 grams protein, 28 grams carbohydrates, 8 grams fiber, 12 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 207 milligrams cholesterol, 468 milligrams sodium.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author