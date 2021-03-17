RECIPE: Three tips for vegetable-packed, 30-minute fattoush

First, the tomatoes. It is no secret that hot house tomatoes aren’t the most flavorful, but by eschewing full-sized ‘maters and picking up cherry or grape tomatoes, you can add sweetness and a pop of juicy texture to the salad. They’ll only get better as the weather continues to warm.

Next, the cucumber. An English cucumber, the variety that usually comes shrink-wrapped to protect its delicate skin, is the best choice for this salad (and just about all others). There are very few seeds in the center — no need to scrape them out — and the flesh is crisp, with a light vegetal sweetness.