RECIPE: Three shortcuts to weeknight ragu with pappardelle

For rich, meaty ragu on a weeknight, it’s necessary to take some shortcuts — ground beef instead of braising cuts, pre-chopped frozen vegetables instead of fresh, a short ingredient list. But even though you’ll never get exactly the same results as a sauce simmered for the better part of a day, you can make a pasta sauce equally delicious in its own way by keeping a few tips in mind.
First, use what I call the smash burger technique to brown the beef. Press it into a single layer in a hot pan — like making a smashed hamburger — and let it sear, undisturbed, for a few minutes. This method will keep the beef from steaming immediately and allow it to properly sear.
Second, add in a generous amount of tomato paste and let it caramelize and flavor the rendered beef fat in the pot. Thoroughly cooking the paste amplifies its umami and contributes to a more deeply flavored sauce.
Third, seek out a frozen “seasoning blend” in the grocery store. This mix of onions, peppers and celery brings greater complexity to the final sauce. There’s no need to thaw it before adding to the pot — the vegetables will soften in minutes. From there, all you need is a 15-minute simmer with crushed tomatoes, and your speedy ragu is ready to be tossed with pasta and served.
- 12 ounces dried pappardelle or linguine
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 pound 85% lean ground beef
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 (10-ounce) bag frozen chopped seasoning blend (onions, peppers and celery), unthawed
- 1 3/4 cups crushed tomatoes
- On the side: Freshly grated Parmesan, for garnish, and mixed green salad
- Bring a pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the pappardelle and cook until just al dente, about 10 minutes. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water.
- While the water is heating and pasta is cooking, heat the oil in a high-sided skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the beef in a thin flat layer. Season with salt and pepper and let cook, undisturbed, until browned on the bottom, about 5 minutes.
- Squeeze in the tomato paste, then stir it into the beef, breaking up the meat into bite-size pieces. Continue to cook, stirring, until the fat in the pan turns deep red, about 1 minute. Add the seasoning blend and continue to cook, stirring, until the vegetables are thawed, about 4 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook until the sauce is flavorful and slightly thickened, about 15 minutes.
- Add the cooked pasta to the ragu and toss to coat. If the sauce is too thick, stir in some of the reserved pasta water, 1 to 2 tablespoons at a time, until it has reached your desired consistency. Serve, topped with Parmesan, with salad on the side. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 549 calories (percent of calories from fat, 18), 37 grams protein, 78 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 11 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 70 milligrams cholesterol, 991 milligrams sodium.
