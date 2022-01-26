RECIPE: Three shortcuts to weeknight ragu with pappardelle

First, use what I call the smash burger technique to brown the beef. Press it into a single layer in a hot pan — like making a smashed hamburger — and let it sear, undisturbed, for a few minutes. This method will keep the beef from steaming immediately and allow it to properly sear.

Second, add in a generous amount of tomato paste and let it caramelize and flavor the rendered beef fat in the pot. Thoroughly cooking the paste amplifies its umami and contributes to a more deeply flavored sauce.