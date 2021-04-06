RECIPE: Sweet potato breakfast bowl packs a healthy punch

Sweet potatoes are nutritional rock stars. They offer massive amounts of vitamin A, plus vitamins B6 and C and magnesium. They contain lots of filling fiber, and only trace amounts of fat. Even if you generally prefer white potatoes to yams, let me assure you, this recipe tastes like fresh pumpkin pie.

Start with already-cooked sweet potatoes. In a perfect world, you’ll make two extra for dinner the night before, and save the leftovers for the recipe. We’re going to puree the potatoes in a food processor to make them light and fluffy. The texture is lightest and fluffiest if you’ve baked the potatoes in the oven, but microwaved potatoes will taste just as wonderful. Whip in splashes of skim milk and honey, or nondairy milk and maple syrup if you prefer vegan options. Sprinkles of vanilla and cinnamon give the potato puree its pumpkin pie vibe. And berries and coconut, or bananas and that handful of almonds, add color and crunch.