RECIPE: Sweet potato breakfast bowl packs a healthy punch

As an avid and repeat Monday morning dieter, I often feel virtuous enjoying black coffee and five raw almonds for breakfast. About two hours later, you will find me standing over the sink, elbow-deep in a jar of cheese dip and a party-sized bag of tortilla chips. Clearly my skinny diet is making me fat. And this is the part of healthy eating that’s easy to forget: As important as it is to choose good-for-you foods, it’s equally necessary to consume enough of them. Which is why I’m currently in love with this sweet potato breakfast bowl. The more I eat, the less my visits to the snack drawer become extended trips in Regret City.
Sweet potatoes are nutritional rock stars. They offer massive amounts of vitamin A, plus vitamins B6 and C and magnesium. They contain lots of filling fiber, and only trace amounts of fat. Even if you generally prefer white potatoes to yams, let me assure you, this recipe tastes like fresh pumpkin pie.
Start with already-cooked sweet potatoes. In a perfect world, you’ll make two extra for dinner the night before, and save the leftovers for the recipe. We’re going to puree the potatoes in a food processor to make them light and fluffy. The texture is lightest and fluffiest if you’ve baked the potatoes in the oven, but microwaved potatoes will taste just as wonderful. Whip in splashes of skim milk and honey, or nondairy milk and maple syrup if you prefer vegan options. Sprinkles of vanilla and cinnamon give the potato puree its pumpkin pie vibe. And berries and coconut, or bananas and that handful of almonds, add color and crunch.
You can dig in right away, or divide your sweet potato puree into glass jars for breakfast on the go. Even if you enjoy it while standing over the kitchen sink, the fiber will keep you feeling happy and full until your next not-too-minimal meal.
- 2 medium sweet potatoes
- 1/4 cup skim milk
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 4 tablespoons fresh blueberries
- 4 teaspoons grated unsweetened coconut
- Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Pierce the potato skins with a fork, then bake 45 minutes, until soft. Cool to room temperature, then refrigerate until ready to use. Can be made 1 day in advance.
- Remove and discard the sweet potato skins. Cut the sweet potatoes into large chunks and place them in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until the potato is creamy, pausing to scrape down the sides as needed.
- While the processor is running, slowly pour the milk, vanilla, honey and cinnamon down the feed tube.
- Divide the potato puree between 4 bowls or 4 jars. Top each portion with 1 tablespoon blueberries and 1 teaspoon coconut. Refrigerate until ready to enjoy. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 126 calories (percent of calories from fat, 13), 2 grams protein, 25 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 2 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 1 milligram cholesterol, 44 milligrams sodium.
