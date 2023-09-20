Recipe: Make Ray’s at Killer Creek’s Chicken Piccata

The chicken piccata at Ray’s at Killer Creek is a delicious version of a restaurant classic you just don’t see much anymore. Will they share the recipe? — Michelle Jarvis, Alpharetta

Thomas Mikesell, former chef at Ray’s at Killer Creek, was happy to share this recipe, which appears on the “regional specialties” portion of the restaurant’s menu. He wrote, “When I was a young high school student living in southwest Michigan, I worked at Tosi’s in Stevensville, a true Italian restaurant. Tosi’s made their pasta fresh daily, along with all the sauces and breads. In my mind, this was fine dining at its best. I always worked the saute station and would prepare every order of chicken and veal piccata. The recipes from which the culinary staff worked were handed down from generation to generation. I took a part of what I learned there and added a little of my past to create this version of what I thought the dish should be. Now it’s a part of Ray’s Restaurants.”

At Ray’s, this recipe serves two, but we found it made four very satisfying servings.

Explore Recipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

Ray’s at Killer Creek’s Chicken Piccata

Garlic Butter

You only need half of this recipe for the Chicken Piccata. Mikesell suggests keeping the extra garlic butter on hand to saute vegetables or seafood, or to baste a steak.

From the menu of ... Ray’s at Killer Creek, 1700 Mansell Road, Alpharetta; 770-649-0064, raysatkillercreek.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.