RECIPE: Make the Americano’s Fritto Misto

When he sent the recipe, the Americano’s executive chef Scott Conant wrote, “Our fritto misto is a fun play on a traditional Italian American calamari. It’s different and craveable with its range of textures and flavors. You never know what you’re popping into your mouth next. It could be a vegetable or seafood.”

You may be able to find rock shrimp at your seafood counter, but if not, substitute jumbo shrimp with 21 to 25 shrimp per pound. Double zero flour is a very finely milled flour traditionally used in Italy for making pizza. A mix of half all-purpose flour and half cake flour can be used as a substitute.

The Americano’s Fritto Misto

Note: For nutritional calculations, the salt included is defined as 1/16 teaspoon.

From the menu of . . . The Americano, InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, theamericanorestaurant.com/atlanta.

