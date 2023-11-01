RECIPE: Make the Americano’s Fritto Misto

Credit: Ken Goodman

Credit: Ken Goodman

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
49 minutes ago

I’m not sure I would tackle fritto misto at home, but I would love to know how the Americano gets their version so light and crisp. It’s the perfect shareable appetizer. Thanks.

Adelaide Gibson, Atlanta

When he sent the recipe, the Americano’s executive chef Scott Conant wrote, “Our fritto misto is a fun play on a traditional Italian American calamari. It’s different and craveable with its range of textures and flavors. You never know what you’re popping into your mouth next. It could be a vegetable or seafood.”

You may be able to find rock shrimp at your seafood counter, but if not, substitute jumbo shrimp with 21 to 25 shrimp per pound. Double zero flour is a very finely milled flour traditionally used in Italy for making pizza. A mix of half all-purpose flour and half cake flour can be used as a substitute.

The Americano’s Fritto Misto

Note: For nutritional calculations, the salt included is defined as 1/16 teaspoon.

From the menu of . . . The Americano, InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, theamericanorestaurant.com/atlanta.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

