Recipe: Make South City Kitchen’s Spoonbread

I had never even heard of spoonbread until I saw it on the menu at South City Kitchen in Midtown. They serve it topped with smoked pulled pork, caramelized onions, poblano peppers and white barbecue sauce. The combination was delicious, but we loved the spoonbread itself and would love to make it at home. Will they share the recipe? — Sarah Brown, Atlanta

When South City Kitchen’s culinary director Chip Ulbrich sent the recipe, he wrote, “The inspiration behind this dish at South City Kitchen was to offer a sharable, crave-able appetizer that spoke to our Southern roots. What better representation than spoonbread?”

Spoonbread is an old-fashioned Southern dish that resembles cornbread but bakes up with a moist, almost custard-like texture from all the eggs in the batter. The spoonbread will rise slightly as it bakes and then, like a souffle, lose a little volume as it comes out of the oven.