RECIPE: Make Osteria 832′s Eggplant Parmesan

My daughter’s birthday is coming up. I’d love to make her absolutely favorite dish, Osteria 832′s Eggplant Parmesan. Do you think you could get the recipe so I can surprise her? Thanks. — Joy Hymel, Atlanta
Eggplant Parmesan is definitely Atlanta’s favorite way to enjoy eggplant. It’s one of our most requested restaurant dishes.
This recipe from Osteria 832 bakes the eggplant instead frying the slices. That makes for a lighter version and one that’s easier to prepare. At the restaurant, this recipe makes four very generous portions, but we suggest it’s enough for eight servings.
- 2 large Italian eggplants (about 3 pounds), stem end removed, sliced lengthwise into 1/4-inch slices
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus enough for brushing eggplant slices, divided
- Kosher salt and pepper
- 1 (1-pound) box spaghetti
- 4 tablespoons thinly sliced garlic
- 1/2 cup julienned fresh basil
- 1/4 cup minced parsley, plus more for garnish
- Pomodoro Sauce, divided (see recipe)
- 1 1/3 cups shredded mozzarella, divided
- Shredded Parmesan, for garnish
- Heat oven to 275 degrees.
- Arrange eggplant slices on two baking sheets. Brush each side with olive oil and sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Bake 50 minutes, or until tender, and remove from oven.
- While eggplant is cooking, cook spaghetti, then prepare Pomodoro Sauce.
- Prepare spaghetti according to package directions, then drain. Set aside.
- In a large saucepan, warm remaining 1/4 cup olive oil over medium-high heat. Add garlic and saute until golden, about 2 minutes. Add cooked spaghetti, basil and parsley. Toss until pasta is well coated and taste for seasoning. Keep warm.
- Once eggplant is out of the oven, increase heat to 400 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
- Arrange one quarter of eggplant slices in prepared baking dish, overlapping slices as needed. Cover with 1/3 cup Pomodoro Sauce. Sprinkle with 1/3 cup mozzarella. Repeat, making four layers total. Put into oven and bake just until cheese browns and sauce is bubbling, about 25 minutes.
- Once eggplant is ready, arrange pasta on eight serving dishes and top with eggplant. Sprinkle with shredded Parmesan and chopped parsley. Serves 8.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 508 calories (percent of calories from fat, 41), 15 grams protein, 62 grams carbohydrates, 8 grams fiber, 23 grams total fat (7 grams saturated), 24 milligrams cholesterol, 560 milligrams sodium.
- 2 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 small white onion, diced (about 1 cup)
- 1 (28-ounce) can whole tomatoes with the juice
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- In a large saucepan, heat butter and olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook 4 minutes or until translucent. Add tomatoes and salt and bring mixture to simmer. Cook about 45 minutes, stirring occasionally and crushing the tomatoes with the back of a wooden spoon or a potato masher. Cook until sauce reaches your preferred thickness. Taste for seasoning. Makes 3 cups.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per 1/4 cup: 69 calories (percent of calories from fat, 66), 1 gram protein, 5 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 5 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 6 milligrams cholesterol, 307 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of...Osteria 832 Pasta & Pizza, 832 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta. 404-897-1414, osteria832.com.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.
