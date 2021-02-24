RECIPE: Make Old South Bar-B-Q’s cole slaw

Owner Joy Llewallyn was happy to share the recipe with readers, but Pam Ferris, general manager of Old South Bar-B-Q and the person who regularly prepares this slaw, laughed when she began to describe how she makes this popular side dish. She’s been making the slaw for 30 years and when she stirs up each 10-pound batch, she says she never measures. “We buy our cabbage already diced in 10-pound packages. Then I add the ingredients for the dressing and I just go by feel.” But she was willing to make her best guess on the proportions so readers can try to reproduce it at home.

The slaw is so popular that her 10-pound batch can be gone before the lunch rush is over. Then it’s time to make more. Patrons also come in and order it by the gallon. We scaled down the recipe for just one pound of cabbage.