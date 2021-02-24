RECIPE: Make Old South Bar-B-Q’s cole slaw

I have been going to Old South Bar-B-Q since the ‘80s when I was a co-op student working at the Georgia Tech Research Institute facility off Atlanta Road in Cobb County. Even when living out of state, whenever business would bring me to the Atlanta area, I always made time for a trip to Old South. One of my favorite things on their menu is the cole slaw. It is not one of those fussy cole slaws with all manner of things in it, just cabbage and a dressing made without mayonnaise. It is a simple dish and there lies the problem: When I try to mimic it at home, there is absolutely no room for error. Would it be possible to share the recipe? — Steve Pike, Marietta
Owner Joy Llewallyn was happy to share the recipe with readers, but Pam Ferris, general manager of Old South Bar-B-Q and the person who regularly prepares this slaw, laughed when she began to describe how she makes this popular side dish. She’s been making the slaw for 30 years and when she stirs up each 10-pound batch, she says she never measures. “We buy our cabbage already diced in 10-pound packages. Then I add the ingredients for the dressing and I just go by feel.” But she was willing to make her best guess on the proportions so readers can try to reproduce it at home.
The slaw is so popular that her 10-pound batch can be gone before the lunch rush is over. Then it’s time to make more. Patrons also come in and order it by the gallon. We scaled down the recipe for just one pound of cabbage.
Credit: Joy Llewallyn
- 1 pound cabbage, cut in 1/4-inch dice
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar, plus more to taste if needed
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- In a large bowl, combine cabbage, sugar, vinegar and oil. Stir until well mixed and let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes before serving. Taste for seasoning, and if desired, add a bit more apple cider vinegar. Makes 3 cups.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per 1/2 cup: 106 calories (percent of calories from fat, 17), 1 gram protein, 21 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 2 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 14 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of...Old South Bar-B-Q, 601 Burbank Circle, Smyrna. 770-435-4215, oldsouthbbq.com.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.