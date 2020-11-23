RECIPE: Make New York Prime’s Arugula and Apple Salad

We loved the Arugula and Apple Salad at New York Prime. There were sweet apples and candied nuts to contrast with bitter greens like endive and radicchio. When was the last time you were served a salad with endive? We want to learn how to make this one. Thanks for getting the recipe. — Chris Moses, Vinings
This recipe is everything you want in a salad. There is sweetness from the apple, raisins and candied walnuts while arugula, radicchio and endive bring a touch of bitter. Dressed with a Champagne vinaigrette and topped with blue cheese crumbles, this salad would be perfect for any holiday table. New York Prime serves the salad on chilled plates to make sure everything stays crisp.
- 2 3/4 cup mix of baby arugula, radicchio cut into 1/4-inch strips and Belgian endive cut into 2-inch pieces
- 20 1/8-inch slices green apple
- 2 heaping tablespoons Candied Walnuts (see recipe)
- 1 tablespoon raisins
- 1/4 cup Champagne Vinaigrette (see recipe)
- Salt and pepper
- 1 tablespoon blue cheese crumbles
- In a medium bowl, combine greens, apple slices, candied walnuts and raisins. Toss with vinaigrette, making sure everything is coated. Taste for seasoning. Arrange on chilled salad plate. Top with blue cheese crumbles and serve. Serves: 1
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 521 calories (percent of calories from fat, 66), 7 grams protein, 40 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams fiber, 40 grams total fat (6 grams saturated), 7 milligrams cholesterol, 203 milligrams sodium.
Candied Walnuts
This may be the easiest recipe for candied nuts you will ever try. And it’s delicious. Make the full batch because you’ll want to sprinkle these on other salads and use them as a topping for muffins or coffee cake. Or just eat them right from the jar!
- 1/2 pound walnut pieces, none larger than 1/2 inch
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons milk
- 1/3 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/3 teaspoon vanilla
- Heat oven to 350 degrees. Arrange walnuts on rimmed baking sheet and bake 5 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside.
- While walnuts are toasting, in a medium saucepan, combine sugar, milk, cinnamon and salt and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until mixture reaches 235 degrees. Remove from heat and add vanilla. Add toasted walnuts and stir until walnuts are coated with syrup. Spread walnuts on a sheet of parchment paper, making sure to separate each piece and allow to cool. When cool, put in a jar and refrigerate until ready to use. Makes: 2 cups
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per tablespoon: 56 calories (percent of calories from fat, 64), 1 gram protein, 4 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 4 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), trace cholesterol, 54 milligrams sodium.
- 1/4 cup Champagne vinegar
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon chopped garlic
- Dash Tabasco
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- In the jar of a blender, combine vinegar, lemon juice, honey, mustard, garlic and Tabasco. Run blender for 90 seconds. Add olive oil in a steady stream until all oil is added and mixture is emulsified. Taste for seasoning. Makes: 3/4 cup
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per tablespoon: 95 calories (percent of calories from fat, 86), trace protein, 3 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 9 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 29 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... New York Prime, 3424 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-846-0644, newyorkprime.com.
