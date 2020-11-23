RECIPE: Make New York Prime’s Arugula and Apple Salad

Candied Walnuts 1/2 pound walnut pieces, none larger than 1/2 inch

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons milk

1/3 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/3 teaspoon vanilla Heat oven to 350 degrees. Arrange walnuts on rimmed baking sheet and bake 5 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside.

While walnuts are toasting, in a medium saucepan, combine sugar, milk, cinnamon and salt and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until mixture reaches 235 degrees. Remove from heat and add vanilla. Add toasted walnuts and stir until walnuts are coated with syrup. Spread walnuts on a sheet of parchment paper, making sure to separate each piece and allow to cool. When cool, put in a jar and refrigerate until ready to use. Makes: 2 cups Nutritional information Per serving: Per tablespoon: 56 calories (percent of calories from fat, 64), 1 gram protein, 4 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 4 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), trace cholesterol, 54 milligrams sodium.

Champagne Vinaigrette 1/4 cup Champagne vinegar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon chopped garlic

Dash Tabasco

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

In the jar of a blender, combine vinegar, lemon juice, honey, mustard, garlic and Tabasco. Run blender for 90 seconds. Add olive oil in a steady stream until all oil is added and mixture is emulsified. Taste for seasoning. Makes: 3/4 cup Nutritional information Per serving: Per tablespoon: 95 calories (percent of calories from fat, 86), trace protein, 3 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 9 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 29 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... New York Prime, 3424 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-846-0644, newyorkprime.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of restaurant in the subject line.