RECIPE: Make Lure’s Yellowfin Tuna Tartar

Lure’s Yellowfin Tuna Tartar. (Courtesy of Heidi Harris)

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
1 hour ago

No matter what we order from the list of seafood mains at Lure in Midtown Atlanta, we always get the tuna tartar to start. If I can find great tuna at a seafood market, could I make this at home? — Joe Washington, Atlanta

Lure’s executive chef Justin Baunach was happy to share the recipe, which requires some specialized ingredients but is well within reach for a home cook. When you try it at home, be sure to make it with very fresh sushi grade tuna.

Baunach says, “The tuna tartar at Lure is always a menu favorite. The balance of flavors and textures with fresh tuna, fatty avocado and crispy spring roll wrapper is both refreshing and satisfying, complemented by the salty and spicy sauce.”

At the restaurant, the avocados in the dish are charred on the grill although that is not called for in our recipe. Baunach says you can grill your avocados before adding if you wish. And they cut out the center of the rice paper wrapper after it’s fried to keep the wrapper steady on the plate. You can use that cut-out section as a chip, or just discard.

Yuzu Kosho is a Japanese condiment prepared from fermented yuzu, chiles, kombu and salt. Tobiko is flying fish roe and is often used to garnish sashimi and sushi. You will find both at stores that carry Japanese groceries, along with Furikake seasoning. But the seasoning is becoming more widely available and can even be found at Trader Joe’s.

To get paper-thin slices of radish, the best tool is a mandoline.

Lure’s Yellowfin Tuna Tartar
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon Yuzu Kosho
  • 1/2 teaspoon Sriracha
  • 1/2 pound sushi grade yellowfin tuna, cut into 1/4-inch cubes
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • 4 rice paper spring roll wrappers
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon lime juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon lime zest
  • 1 avocado, cut into 1/4-inch cubes
  • 2 radishes, sliced paper thin
  • Tobiko fish eggs, Furikake seasoning, black and white sesame seeds, and cilantro sprigs, for garnish
  • In a small mixing bowl, combine sesame oil, Yuzu Kosho and Sriracha and mix well. Add tuna, toss to coat evenly and marinate 30 minutes.
  • In a Dutch oven, heat 2 inches of vegetable oil to 350 degrees.
  • Carefully submerge 1 spring roll wrapper in oil. Fry for 30 seconds then remove from oil and drain on paper towels. Use a 2-inch cutter to punch out center of fried wrapper. Repeat with remaining 3 wrappers. Arrange each fried wrapper on a serving plate. Discard the centers or use them as chips.
  • In a small bowl, combine soy sauce, lime juice and zest and mix well. Pour over marinated tuna and let sit 2 minutes, then add avocado. Toss carefully and divide mixture between the serving plates. Add radish slices, and dot tuna with tobiko. Sprinkle with Furikake and black and white sesame seeds and top with cilantro sprigs. Serves 4.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per serving: 308 calories (percent of calories from fat, 46), 18 grams protein, 23 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams fiber, 16 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 25 milligrams cholesterol, 484 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Lure, 1106 Crescent Ave., Atlanta. 404-817-3650, lure-atlanta.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

