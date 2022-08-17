RECIPE: Make Lure’s Yellowfin Tuna Tartar

At the restaurant, the avocados in the dish are charred on the grill although that is not called for in our recipe. Baunach says you can grill your avocados before adding if you wish. And they cut out the center of the rice paper wrapper after it’s fried to keep the wrapper steady on the plate. You can use that cut-out section as a chip, or just discard.

Yuzu Kosho is a Japanese condiment prepared from fermented yuzu, chiles, kombu and salt. Tobiko is flying fish roe and is often used to garnish sashimi and sushi. You will find both at stores that carry Japanese groceries, along with Furikake seasoning. But the seasoning is becoming more widely available and can even be found at Trader Joe’s.