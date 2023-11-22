Recipe: Make Lake Burton Grill’s Autumn Salad

A dear friend and I recently made the lovely drive up to Rabun County to have lunch at Lake Burton Grill. The location is breathtaking and the staff, gracious. While each of the selections we had were delicious, I especially enjoyed the Autumn Salad with its pops of flavors and beautiful presentation. I would love to have the recipe because it seemed to be comprised of ingredients I can find locally and prepare at home. Thank you. — D. Moses, Decatur
When Lake Burton Grill’s executive chef Justin Johnson sent the recipe, he wrote, “I wanted to create a salad that not only reflects the autumnal colors but also celebrates the unique tastes and textures associated with this time of year. The blend of sweet, savory and tart elements reminds me of the crisp and cozy vibes of fall in north Georgia.”
This salad combines several components that can be made ahead of time so the salad takes just minutes to assemble. Be sure to make the Pickled Pears in advance so you’ll have the cooled brine available for the Cider Vinaigrette.
Lake Burton Grill’s Autumn Salad
Pickled Pears
Johnson suggests Anjou pears for pickling and he makes clever use of the brine for the Cider Vinaigrette that dresses the salad.
Cider Vinaigrette
Johnson uses a blend of olive oil and canola oil for this vinaigrette so the vinaigrette stays emulsified when chilled.
Note: For nutritional calculations, the salt included is defined as 1/16 teaspoon.
Candied Pecans
If using Morton kosher salt, cut the quantity in half.
1 cup powdered sugar
8 teaspoons water
1 1/2 teaspoons Diamond Crystal kosher salt
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
4 cups whole pecans
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Have a wire rack nearby.
In a large bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, water, salt and cayenne. Add pecans and stir until evenly coated with sugar mixture. Spread pecans in a single layer on prepared baking sheet and drizzle with any liquid left in the bowl. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until pecans have caramelized and are golden brown, stirring occasionally. Watch carefully as the mixture can quickly go from golden brown to burnt. Remove from oven and slide parchment paper onto wire rack to stop the cooking process. Store, covered, at room temperature until needed. May be made up to 2 weeks ahead. If nuts have softened in storage, reheat in a 350 degree oven for just a few minutes, then cool before serving.
Makes 4 cups.
Per 1/4 cup: 201 calories (percent of calories from fat, 75), 2 grams protein, 11 grams carbohydrates, 8 grams total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 18 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 105 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Lake Burton Grill, 25 Shoreline Trail, Clarkesville; 706-222-7060, lakeburtongrill.com.
