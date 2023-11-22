Recipe: Make Lake Burton Grill’s Autumn Salad

A dear friend and I recently made the lovely drive up to Rabun County to have lunch at Lake Burton Grill. The location is breathtaking and the staff, gracious. While each of the selections we had were delicious, I especially enjoyed the Autumn Salad with its pops of flavors and beautiful presentation. I would love to have the recipe because it seemed to be comprised of ingredients I can find locally and prepare at home. Thank you. — D. Moses, Decatur

When Lake Burton Grill’s executive chef Justin Johnson sent the recipe, he wrote, “I wanted to create a salad that not only reflects the autumnal colors but also celebrates the unique tastes and textures associated with this time of year. The blend of sweet, savory and tart elements reminds me of the crisp and cozy vibes of fall in north Georgia.”

This salad combines several components that can be made ahead of time so the salad takes just minutes to assemble. Be sure to make the Pickled Pears in advance so you’ll have the cooled brine available for the Cider Vinaigrette.