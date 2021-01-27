RECIPE: Make Gio’s Chicken Amalfitano Sorrento Chicken

The Sorrento chicken at Gio’s is (so) wonderful – bursting with lemony goodness – that I’d be surprised if you didn’t already run it. If you haven’t, please can you get the recipe? And while you’re at it, their house dressing is the bomb. Perhaps they’d share that as well. — Meredith Rubel, Marietta

This Sorrento Chicken has been wildly popular since the day that Giovanni Di Palma, founder of Antico Pizza, opened Gio’s Chicken Amalfitano. Follow the recipe and the result is chunks of tender chicken breast and wedges of roasted potato, served with a rich, lemony broth. A tip from Di Palma: rather than make your own chicken stock, use Better than Bouillon soup base, available in the soup section of many grocery stores. Both the chicken and potatoes can be seasoned ahead of time and refrigerated for up to 2 hours. When you’re ready to roast, if you’re pulling directly from the refrigerator, add a few minutes to the roasting time.