RECIPE: Make Fogo de Chão’s Chicken Salad

Antonio Iocchi, “Gaucho Chef” and senior vice president of global food and beverage innovation for Fogo de Chão, provided the recipe and this note. “At Fogo, we use simple ingredients that highlight the natural flavor of every dish. Just as we do with our signature cuts of meat, we season the chicken for our chicken salad before fire-roasting it on our churrasco grill. This style of cooking aligns with the language, culture, and heritage of southern Brazil.”

The recipe he provided calls for roasting the chicken, but if you wish, adapt and cook the chicken on your grill to more closely duplicate the Fogo de Chão experience.