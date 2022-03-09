RECIPE: Make Fogo de Chão’s Chicken Salad

I would like to have the recipe for the chicken salad served at Fogo de Chão. Thanking you in advance. — Marilyn Mundy-Woods, Atlanta
Antonio Iocchi, “Gaucho Chef” and senior vice president of global food and beverage innovation for Fogo de Chão, provided the recipe and this note. “At Fogo, we use simple ingredients that highlight the natural flavor of every dish. Just as we do with our signature cuts of meat, we season the chicken for our chicken salad before fire-roasting it on our churrasco grill. This style of cooking aligns with the language, culture, and heritage of southern Brazil.”
The recipe he provided calls for roasting the chicken, but if you wish, adapt and cook the chicken on your grill to more closely duplicate the Fogo de Chão experience.
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- Salt and pepper
- 3/4 cup celery, thinly sliced on the diagonal
- 2 tablespoons diced red onion
- 2 tablespoons diced red bell pepper
- 2 tablespoons sliced green onion
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 1/2 teaspoons honey
- 1 1/2 teaspoons white wine vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped parsley, for garnish
- Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a baking dish just large enough to hold the chicken.
- Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper on all sides. Arrange chicken in prepared baking dish and roast 20 minutes, until chicken reaches 160 degrees. Let cool.
- Shred chicken into a large bowl. Add celery, red onion, bell pepper and green onion and toss to combine.
- In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, lemon juice, honey, white wine vinegar, lemon zest and salt. Pour over chicken and vegetables and toss until coated. Transfer to serving bowl and serving bowl and garnish with parsley. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per 1/2-cup serving: 189 calories (percent of calories from fat, 30), 26 grams protein, 6 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 6 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 86 milligrams cholesterol, 453 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Fogo de Chão, 3101 Piedmont Road, Atlanta. 404-266-9988, fogodechao.com/location/atlanta.
