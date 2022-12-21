RECIPE: Make Ecco’s Chicken a la Milanese

Explore This Buckhead spot takes olives to the next level

You can find roasted garlic in some grocery stores, but it’s easy to make at home. Heat your oven to 400 degrees. Cut the top off a whole head of garlic, put it on foil and drizzle with olive oil, then wrap it up and bake 30 minutes or until very soft. (This can take up to 1 hour.) Unwrap the garlic and squeeze the roasted head to remove the cloves from their papery skin. Roasted garlic will keep, refrigerated, about 2 weeks.

Ecco garnishes the chicken with pickled red onions. Martin suggested using thinly sliced raw red onion, but he also provided Ecco’s recipe for preparing pickled onions: In a saucepan, bring 2 cups red wine vinegar and 1 1/2 cups water to a boil. Add 1 cup granulated sugar and stir until dissolved. Put at least 1/4 cup sliced red onion (more if you would like extra pickled red onions for another use) in a medium bowl and cover with the hot pickling mixture. Let onions rest in the liquid at room temperature at least 2 hours before serving. They can be made ahead and refrigerated until needed.