RECIPE: Make Delbar’s Walnut and Pomegranate Stuffed Trout with Polo Sefid

Delbar owner Fares Kargar tells us this dish is full of memories for him. “It is what my mom cooks when she comes to visit from Iran. She always brings her own freshly made pomegranate molasses, specifically to make this dish while she’s here. During Nowruz, the Persian New Year which falls in March, it is a tradition to start the first meal of the new year with fish.”

Our recipe calls for a mix of orange and lime juice, but Kargar says the dish is even more delicious if you find sour oranges and substitute an equivalent amount of that juice for the orange and lime juice listed here. At the restaurant, they serve a full 1-pound trout to each diner. We couldn’t find trout that large so we tested the recipe with 8-ounce trout and it’s written for this smaller size fish.