RECIPE: Make Chai Pani’s Kothimbir Chicken

Daniel Peach, culinary director for the Chai Pani Restaurant Group, was happy to share the recipe for this very saucy dish flavored with cinnamon sticks, cumin seeds, turmeric and lots of herbs. We recommend serving it with rice so you can enjoy every bit of the sauce.

Peach prefers peanut oil for frying the onions. He suggested substituting canola, sunflower or safflower oil, but not anything highly flavored like olive oil. Ginger-garlic paste is available in some grocery stores and at shops carrying Indian groceries, where you will also find curry leaves.