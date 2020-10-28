RECIPE: Make Brick Store Pub’s Pan Seared Trout Fillet with Spaghetti Squash, Apples and Arugula

Brick Store Pub’s chef Rian Tittle share this recipe which has several steps, but can work for the home chef as well as in the restaurant. He warns our readers that spaghetti squash has a very tough skin and is a very solid squash, so wants you to be careful when cutting into it. And his other tip is when you’re ready to add the apples to the hot skillet, be sure to dry the apples as much as you can as any residual water on the apple pieces will splatter when added to the hot oil.

The step of dicing the apples and putting them in a water bath with a small amount of lemon juice prevents the apples from browning as you’re working on the final assemble. And he recommends using a fish spatula to turn the trout. This is a very thin, long slotted spatula that makes it easier to turn large items like a fish fillet.