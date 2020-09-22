RECIPE: Jam-filled shortbread squares help clean out the refrigerator

When I wrote about the tomato Creole jelly from Congaree and Penn, I found their recipe for Johnny Appleseed Shortbread Bars. I immediately adapted it to use up the remaining jelly. It was delicious, and easy: one bowl, no mixer needed. Small shortbread squares, just the right size to be an indulgence, but not over the top. They’re good with coffee for breakfast, or with a big glass of ice water or iced tea in the afternoon.

I could use any flavor of jam, jelly or preserves. Best of all, we could eat them up in just a few days, so no little shortbread squares went stale. And, when the cake plate was empty, it was a good excuse to make more, and clear away one more jar from the refrigerator.