RECIPE: Make Feedel Bistro’s Red Sangria

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
1 hour ago

When warm weather arrives, a glass of the red sangria at Feedel Bistro on Briarcliff Road is exactly the refreshing drink I like sharing with friends. Will they share the recipe? Jennifer Roche, Brookhaven

Feedel Bistro’s co-owner Tamar Telahun was happy to provide the recipe for their red sangria. She says it was created by a bartender/manager when the restaurant opened and was such a hit that it has stayed on the menu ever since. They generally make it with a base of merlot or cabernet sauvignon.

Their citrus blend is a mix of equal parts fresh-squeezed orange, grapefruit, lemon and lime juices. And while you can make this drink in individual portions, mix up a pitcher for easy entertaining.

ExploreMore recipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

Feedel Bistro’s Red Sangria

From the menu of ... Feedel Bistro, 3125 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta; 404-963-2905, feedelbistro.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

ExploreRECIPE: Make Feedel Bistro’s Habesha Kemem Shai
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

