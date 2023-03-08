RECIPE: Make Feedel Bistro’s Red Sangria

When warm weather arrives, a glass of the red sangria at Feedel Bistro on Briarcliff Road is exactly the refreshing drink I like sharing with friends. Will they share the recipe? — Jennifer Roche, Brookhaven
Feedel Bistro’s co-owner Tamar Telahun was happy to provide the recipe for their red sangria. She says it was created by a bartender/manager when the restaurant opened and was such a hit that it has stayed on the menu ever since. They generally make it with a base of merlot or cabernet sauvignon.
Their citrus blend is a mix of equal parts fresh-squeezed orange, grapefruit, lemon and lime juices. And while you can make this drink in individual portions, mix up a pitcher for easy entertaining.
Feedel Bistro’s Red Sangria
From the menu of ... Feedel Bistro, 3125 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta; 404-963-2905, feedelbistro.com.
