RECIPE: Make Feedel Bistro’s Red Sangria

Feedel Bistro’s co-owner Tamar Telahun was happy to provide the recipe for their red sangria. She says it was created by a bartender/manager when the restaurant opened and was such a hit that it has stayed on the menu ever since. They generally make it with a base of merlot or cabernet sauvignon.

Their citrus blend is a mix of equal parts fresh-squeezed orange, grapefruit, lemon and lime juices. And while you can make this drink in individual portions, mix up a pitcher for easy entertaining.