RECIPE: Make Feedel Bistro’s Habesha Kemem Shai

Feedel Bistro co-owner Tamar Telahun was happy to share the recipe for this warm beverage. “As children, we grew up drinking this tea on a regular basis because the spices are staples in both Ethiopian and Eritrean households. In the restaurant, sharing with our guests what we would typically drink is just as important as serving them traditional foods. The fact that it is so popular is the icing on the cake!”

At the restaurant, you can order this drink hot or cold.