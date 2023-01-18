RECIPE: Make Feedel Bistro’s Habesha Kemem Shai

A soothing, warm spice drink is just what I crave in cold weather. I really enjoy the Habesha Kemem Shai at Feedel Bistro on Briarcliff Road. I would love to know how it’s made. — Jennifer Roche, Brookhaven
Feedel Bistro co-owner Tamar Telahun was happy to share the recipe for this warm beverage. “As children, we grew up drinking this tea on a regular basis because the spices are staples in both Ethiopian and Eritrean households. In the restaurant, sharing with our guests what we would typically drink is just as important as serving them traditional foods. The fact that it is so popular is the icing on the cake!”
At the restaurant, you can order this drink hot or cold.
If using whole cardamom pods, use a mortar and pestle or the side of a knife to break them open. Collect the seeds and discard the pod.
Feedel Bistro’s Habesha Kemem Shai
From the menu of . . . Feedel Bistro, 3125 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-963-2905. https://feedelbistro.com/.
