RECIPE: Make Feedel Bistro’s Habesha Kemem Shai

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
1 hour ago

A soothing, warm spice drink is just what I crave in cold weather. I really enjoy the Habesha Kemem Shai at Feedel Bistro on Briarcliff Road. I would love to know how it’s made. Jennifer Roche, Brookhaven

Feedel Bistro co-owner Tamar Telahun was happy to share the recipe for this warm beverage. “As children, we grew up drinking this tea on a regular basis because the spices are staples in both Ethiopian and Eritrean households. In the restaurant, sharing with our guests what we would typically drink is just as important as serving them traditional foods. The fact that it is so popular is the icing on the cake!”

At the restaurant, you can order this drink hot or cold.

If using whole cardamom pods, use a mortar and pestle or the side of a knife to break them open. Collect the seeds and discard the pod.

Feedel Bistro’s Habesha Kemem Shai

From the menu of . . . Feedel Bistro, 3125 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-963-2905. https://feedelbistro.com/.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Ex-Georgia chief justice: Sports betting doesn't require constitutional amendment
4h ago

