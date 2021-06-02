RECIPE: DIY dumplings are fast, easy and delicious

Use store-bought wrappers to make your own healthy, delicious vegetable dumplings from (sort of) scratch. / Courtesy of Kellie Hynes Credit: Kellie Hynes Credit: Kellie Hynes

Not hard at all, especially since I purchased prepared dumpling wrappers. In fact, this recipe is so easy, little ones can help if you need a rainy day, eat-your-vegetables project. (Omit the fresh ginger to reduce the spicy heat.) Then branch out into other varieties, adding tofu, shredded cooked chicken, or any other leftover proteins you have on hand. Ready in less than 20 minutes, the only way this delicious DIY dumpling project goes wrong is if you don’t do it at all.