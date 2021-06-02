RECIPE: DIY dumplings are fast, easy and delicious

Recently, as I stuffed my gob with microwaved frozen vegetable gyoza from my favorite friendly grocery store, I read the back of the dumpling package. Every ingredient, except for the wrappers, is routinely housed in my crisper drawer. I wondered, how hard could it be to make my own fresh veggie dumplings?
Credit: Kellie Hynes
Not hard at all, especially since I purchased prepared dumpling wrappers. In fact, this recipe is so easy, little ones can help if you need a rainy day, eat-your-vegetables project. (Omit the fresh ginger to reduce the spicy heat.) Then branch out into other varieties, adding tofu, shredded cooked chicken, or any other leftover proteins you have on hand. Ready in less than 20 minutes, the only way this delicious DIY dumpling project goes wrong is if you don’t do it at all.
Credit: Kellie Hynes
- 8 ounces white or green cabbage
- 8 ounces baby carrots
- 2 ounces red radishes, trimmed
- 1/2-inch fresh ginger, peeled (optional)
- 3 green onions, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves
- 12 ounces potsticker or dumpling wrappers (see note)
- 3 tablespoons canola oil, divided
- 3/4 cup water, divided, plus more for the wrappers
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Fit your food processor with the grating (shredding) disk. Grate the cabbage, carrots, radishes and ginger (if using). Transfer from the food processor bowl into a large mixing bowl. Add the green onions to the mixing bowl.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, brown sugar and salt. Pour the soy sauce mixture over the grated vegetables and use your hands to toss well.
- Spoon the vegetable mixture into a 3-quart microwave-safe bowl with a tight-fitting lid. Cook on high for 6 minutes, mixing halfway through. Stir in the fresh cilantro.
- Place a dumpling wrapper and a small bowl of water on your work surface. Dip your finger into the water and run it around the edge of the wrapper. Place a tablespoon of the vegetable mixture in the center of the wrapper, and fold the wrapper in half. Pinch the wrapper edges closed and place the dumpling on the prepared tray. Repeat until all 36 wrappers are filled. Dumplings can be frozen, or cooked immediately.
- To cook, heat 1 tablespoon of canola oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Place 12 dumplings flat-side down and cook for 4 minutes, until browned. Use tongs to flip the dumplings and brown on the second side for 1 minute longer. Carefully pour 1/4 cup water into the skillet and cover with a lid. Cook 1-3 minutes longer until the water evaporates. Use a spatula to transfer the dumplings to a serving platter. Wipe out the skillet with a wet paper towel. Repeat until all dumplings are cooked, being mindful that the cook times will decrease as you go. Serve immediately, with additional soy sauce, sweet chili sauce, or gyoza sauce if desired.
- Note: Potsticker and dumpling wrappers can be found in the refrigerated produce section of most supermarkets. Makes 36 dumplings.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per dumpling: 50 calories (percent of calories from fat, 32), 1 gram protein, 7 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 2 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), 1 milligram cholesterol, 95 milligrams sodium.
