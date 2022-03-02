RECIPE: Butternut squash gets pulled pork treatment with these vegan sandwiches

I appreciate the health benefits of spiralized veggie noodles — and the convenience of packaged ones, but I don’t think they are a satisfactory replacement for pasta. However, they can be successfully utilized in a dish with great results. It just takes some imagination.

Butternut squash pairs wonderfully with a tangy barbecue sauce and a kiss of heat from the blend of spices in a dry rub. That makes it a terrific candidate as a substitute for pulled pork.