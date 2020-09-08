RECIPE: Back to school means back to the fridge

To improve our grab-and-go-to-the-next-room options, I made a batch of breakfast burritos. Filled with protein-packed eggs and iron-rich leafy greens, these nutritional powerhouses can be frozen for up to two months. A minute in the microwave restores them to a freshly made consistency, so your people can heat and eat whenever hunger, or the mood, strikes.

Start by sauteing diced onion, and spinach thrown in during the final minute. If green veggies get a pass in your house, any omelet-friendly ingredient works. Think: bell peppers, mushrooms, cooked turkey bacon or chicken sausage. Scramble the eggs, then let all of the ingredients come to room temperature. The wait is annoying, because you’ll want to get on with the burrito rolling. But if your fillings are warm, the steam will freeze, yielding icy-then-soggy burritos.