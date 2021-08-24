RECIPE: A chocolate recipe for zucchini lovers (or vice versa)

Start with a firm zucchini that is devoid of mushy spots. Leave the skin on, since most of the nutrients are in the peel. In my first test recipe, I ran the zucchini through a food processor fitted with the shredding disk. The resulting slivers stuck out of the chocolate bites like porcupine quills. For smaller shreds (and maximum sneakiness), grate the zucchini by hand so that it disappears into the batter.

Explore More Healthy Cooking recipes

For my second test recipe, I replaced all of the sugar found in typical brownie recipes with natural applesauce. Unfortunately, applesauce alone couldn’t soften the sharpness of unsweetened cocoa powder. But the applesauce easily replaced half of the white sugar and all of the oil, which counts as a healthy cooking win.