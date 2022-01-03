Plant-based chorizo comes to a Chipotle near you

Many people make a resolution to eat healthier in the new year, and that includes more plant-based dishes. With that in mind, Chipotle has added plant-based chorizo to its menu for a limited time, starting today.
“We are thrilled to introduce guests to our new, flavor-packed Plant-Based Chorizo during a season when healthier options are top of mind,” Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer, said in a press release. “Plant-Based Chorizo is our best chorizo ever and proves that you don’t have to sacrifice flavor to enjoy a vegan or vegetarian protein.”
The press release states the plant-based chorizo is made from chipotle peppers, ripe tomato paste, crushed garlic, Spanish smoked paprika and extra virgin olive oil combined with natural protein from freshly grown peas. It’s also “certified vegan, packed with 16 grams of protein per 4 oz serving, and is made without artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, grains, gluten, or soy.”
“Our culinary team has worked relentlessly for years to develop this breakthrough Plant-Based Chorizo recipe that is uniquely Chipotle and aligns with the brand’s industry-leading Food with Integrity standards,” Nevielle Panthaky, vice president of culinary, said in the press release.
Chipotle also announced three Lifestyle Bowls powered by its new plant-based chorizo:
- Whole30 Salad Bowl: supergreens lettuce blend, plant-based chorizo, fresh tomato salsa, fajita veggies and guacamole
- Vegetarian Bowl: supergreens lettuce blend, pinto beans, plant-based chorizo, fresh tomato salsa, fajita veggies and cheese
- Vegan Bowl: white rice, black beans, plant-based chorizo, corn salsa, fresh tomato salsa and shredded romaine lettuce
Lifestyle Bowls are available exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. If you order a plant-based chorizo dish this week, Chipotle will deliver it for free. Free delivery applies to all Lifestyle Bowls through the end of January.
For terms and conditions, go to Chipotle.com.
