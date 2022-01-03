Plant-based chorizo comes to a Chipotle near you

“We are thrilled to introduce guests to our new, flavor-packed Plant-Based Chorizo during a season when healthier options are top of mind,” Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer, said in a press release. “Plant-Based Chorizo is our best chorizo ever and proves that you don’t have to sacrifice flavor to enjoy a vegan or vegetarian protein.”

The press release states the plant-based chorizo is made from chipotle peppers, ripe tomato paste, crushed garlic, Spanish smoked paprika and extra virgin olive oil combined with natural protein from freshly grown peas. It’s also “certified vegan, packed with 16 grams of protein per 4 oz serving, and is made without artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, grains, gluten, or soy.”