Pastry chef’s memoir reckons with restaurant industry’s dark side

“I never made a salary as a pastry chef,” said Donovan, 42, speaking last week from her sunny front porch in Nashville. “I never had health insurance.”

Anyone expecting “Our Lady of Perpetual Hunger” to be a takedown of the reputedly temperamental Brock, or the bro culture and misogyny that permeate many high-profile restaurants, will be disappointed. This is a more nuanced book than that, written by an author who won a James Beard Award not for cooking, but for her food writing.

“A lot of people have been surprised at how lovingly I portray Sean,” Donovan said. “I will be the first one to tell you that, while I can see all the ways in which he can be problematic, or definitely was back in those days, he was one of the first people to give me a space to 100% use my voice.”

She saves her ire, instead, for restaurant investors.

“I do have very strong bones to pick with restaurant groups that exploit their workers. I will indict them all the livelong day until the day I die.”

Donovan also uses the book to explore her own history of acquiescing to male authority figures, beginning with the men in her personal life.

“I was really interested in trying to figure out what was conditioned in me that I was so willing to work around things that were causing me direct harm. I had to go past this toxic culture of the restaurant that I worked in, all the way back to an eagerness to please men … an eagerness to be accepted … even though I knew it was wrong, and even though I knew it was not good for me. ... I was just trying to do a lot personal unlearning. I was trying to get the (expletive) patriarchy out my bones.”

Donovan accomplishes that by using the book to champion the influential women in her life, including her Mexican grandmother and the women restaurateurs who mentored her. She also recognizes the women who created those spiral-bound cookbooks of homespun recipes compiled by Junior Leagues and churches, which inspired many of Donovan’s dessert creations. And, she pays tribute to the uncredited domestic workers and enslaved women who originated many of those recipes.

The momentum to recognize the significant contributions Blacks have made to the origins of Southern cuisine has gained traction during the Black Lives Matter era. It is at the center of a mutiny of sorts brewing within the Southern Foodways Alliance, an institute of the Center for the Study of Southern Culture at the University of Mississippi that documents and celebrates Southern food. Some are calling for the resignation of founding Director John T. Edge, and a restructuring of the organization that would make way for more racial and gender diversity.

“I think the mistake the SFA made is not rising to the current — and I mean like the last decade — racial climate,” Donovan said. “They’ve done an exemplary job of building something that has been really important in the United States … (but) I think they have to reckon with the fact that they have dropped the ball.”

She believes the SFA’s association with the University of Mississippi, which has historical ties to slavery and racism, is the bigger issue.

“I want to know where the money’s coming from,” she said. “I want to know how much SFA is tied up in the University of Mississippi and why. How do we get SFA out of the University of Mississippi? Is that a real conversation? Is removing John T. actually even the answer?”

It is an issue Donovan feels passionate about, but her stake is purely personal now. She’s no longer cooking professionally, and she’s put her food writing on hold.

Instead, Donovan is working on a screenplay.

“I’ve always wanted to write for film,” she said. “This quarantine time has been really impactful for me, by reminding me of some early intentions that I’d never let go of.”

