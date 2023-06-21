Beer Town: Sample new seasonal beers from six Georgia breweries

After a mild spring, June ushers in the first days of summer and good times outdoors. With that in mind, here’s an assortment of six new or newish beers to drink into the season ahead.

Credit: Bob Townsend

Creature Comforts Brewing Co. Everybody Weather American Wheat Ale is a concept inspired by American classic wheat ales such as Bell’s Oberon. Built around the fruit-flavored experimental HBC 586 Hops, it’s perfect for hot weather, and super balanced between its yeast character and hop notes. At 5.2% alcohol, its “drinkability is for everybody” motto is right on.

Credit: Bob Townsend

Good Word Brewing & Public House 8 Days A Week American Corn Lager is a collaboration with Denver’s Czech-inspired Cohesion Brewing Company. Brewed with Sugar Creek malts, Czech hops and yeast, and all the multi-mashed rests, decoctions, and Krausening, it’s everything Good Word is known for. And at 5.4% alcohol, it’s bright and bursting with malt and hop character.

Monday Night Brewing Astronomical Arugula IPA is a hazy double IPA hopped with Mosaic Incognito, Citra Cryo, Mosaic Cryo, and Chinook Cryo. The newest version makes good use of several powerful Cryo varieties to create intense hop flavors and aromas with notes of citrus, stone fruit and ripe berries, so think of it as a hop lovers delight. At 9% alcohol, in a 16-ounce can, it can easily be shared.

New Realm Brewing Company 5th Anniversary Cold IPA was a collective project with several breweries around the Southeast. Brewed with Loral, Sahir and Mandarina Bavaria hops, dry-hopped with Motueka and Nelson Sauvin, and fermented with German lager yeast, it displays fruity, floral and herbal notes before a clean, crisp finish. At 8% alcohol, it’s both big and sneakily refreshing.

Pontoon Brewing Viva La Otter Mexican Lager is a very pale, slightly hazy light lager that combines sweet notes with a bit of bite on the back of the palate. Like most Mexican beers, it’s easy to pair with food, including nachos, tacos, ceviche and carnitas. But on its own, it’s a natural for refreshing summer sipping, and at 5% alcohol you can enjoy more than one.

Three Taverns Brewing Pilsen Liberation was first brewed in May 2022 as a collaboration with Pivovar Proud, the experimental brewery of Pilsner Urquell. It’s back in its second incarnation, using crisp Czech malt and Saaz hops, plus aromatic Citra and Cascade hops that display a distinctively American character. At 4.3% alcohol, just enjoy it liberally.

