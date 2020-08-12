Make fabulous meals, any night with this new cookbook

Meseidy Rivera is all too aware of this, yet she embraces the term anyway. “A great meal and precious time are not mutually exclusive,” the Chattanooga-based creator of the food blog, The Noshery, writes in the introduction to “Weeknight Gourmet Dinners: Exciting, Elevated Meals Made Easy” (Page Street, $21.99). Every recipe I’ve tried thus far from this slim soft-cover volume — each accompanied by a gorgeous photograph she shot herself — backs this thesis.

I started with Spiced Lamb Meatballs and Harissa-Spiced Yogurt Dipping Sauce, subbing ground beef for the lamb as suggested, and paired it with Mediterranean Tomato Salad with Za’atar Pita Chips. This restaurant-worthy feast came together as easily as promised, as did Miso Butter-Rubbed Roast Chicken, baked on a sheet pan with bok choy and shiitake mushrooms.