Kitchen Curious: When life gives you cherries, make slushies

Pitted cherries will keep a few days in a covered container in the refrigerator. Easiest snacking ever. When you tire of eating them straight out of the jar, toss some into a fruit salad or bake a cherry upside-down cake (add a squeeze of lime juice for a little burst of tartness). With a jar of pitted cherries in the refrigerator, all things cherry are now within your grasp.

But the highest calling for a batch of pitted cherries may be a cherry-lime slushie. There’s a reason Sonic Drive-In’s Cherry Limeade Slush is a fan favorite. Copycat recipes online call for maraschino cherries and lemon-lime soda. Tasty, no doubt, for some, but not the fresh drink I’m craving.