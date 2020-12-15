Healthy Cooking: The pantry staple you didn’t know you need

But, if you grew up in a strictly meat-and-potatoes kitchen, you might not know how to prepare dried lentils. Friends, I promise you, it’s easy. To help you get the hang of it, we’ll make mujadara, a lentil-and-rice dish that spins humble ingredients into a good — and good for you — meal.

How much time do you have? If it’s a lazy Sunday afternoon, start your mujadara adventure by caramelizing onions. Cook them low and slow, until you have a pile of syrupy sweet flavor bombs. On the other hand, if it’s a frantic weeknight, and you’re already feeling hangry, give your onions a 5-minute saute and move on. Mujadara is very forgiving.