Cookbook review: Studies in simple, vegetable-forward elegance

That vow has been renewed since receiving a copy of “Via Carota: A Celebration of Seasonal Cooking from the Beloved Greenwich Village Restaurant” (Knopf, $40), where chefs Jody Williams and Rita Sodi, partners in business and marriage, share the secrets behind their simple, yet astonishingly flavorful, vegetable-forward specialties.

Williams, a California native, started her restaurant career in New York soon after college, and spent three years delving into Italian cuisine in Rome. Sodi, who learned to roll pasta while growing up in Tuscany, worked in the fashion industry before finding her niche in professional kitchens.