COOKBOOK REVIEW: Tracing a family heritage, dish by dish

After her death, Lee visited the vacated family home in the worn little seaside town of Kupang, Timor, where she found, among the porcelain cats and Jesus plates, her grandmother’s old cookbooks and recipes for breads and cakes she used in the bakery she ran. These handwritten treasures fueled Lee’s passion for cooking, leading her to a career as a chef who runs a high-profile catering company, and as a food writer hungry to discover her true culinary identity.

Several years ago, she set out on a journey through the Indonesian archipelago, befriending street vendors and home cooks and soaking up every detail so she could re-create those tastes in her London kitchen. “Coconut and Sambal: Recipes From My Indonesian Kitchen” (Bloomsbury, $35) allows us to follow along in ours.