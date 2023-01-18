Cookbook review: A ‘culinary genealogy’ told through food

That becomes clear in the opening pages of “The Woks of Life: Recipes to Know and Love from a Chinese American Family” (Potter, $35). Here, they confess to spending inordinate amounts of time in the kitchen together “deliberating shrimp placement and the correct temperature for chili oil.”

Explore New cookbook offers recipes for classic Chinese takeout dishes

Bill grew up in Liberty, New York. Judy moved to the nearby town of Monticello from Shanghai with her family as a teenager. Both helped run Bill’s Cantonese parents’ Chinese takeout restaurant when they were dating. After marrying, they brought those cooking skills into their home kitchen. From the time their daughters were old enough to hold chopsticks, they write, dinnertime has been “an all-hands-on-deck event.”