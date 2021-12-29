Cookbook review: Sun-soaked memories of a culinary legend

Explore More cookbook reviews

To help keep those memories fresh, she collected recipes from the many Jewish refugees passing through London in search of new homes. As a wife and mother, she cooked those dishes for her family, tinkering with sketchy instructions to make them work. She delved into translations of medieval Arab culinary manuals to learn more about the origins of those dishes, and wrote about them for newspapers. Her 1968 cookbook, “A Book of Middle Eastern Food,” the first of many bestsellers, is widely credited with igniting the popularity of hummus and other Mediterranean classics throughout the Western world today.

“Claudia Roden’s Mediterranean: Treasured Recipes from a Lifetime of Travel” (Ten Speed, $40) takes a deeply personal turn, centering on the solo, open-ended journey through the Mediterranean she embarked on after her kids left home some 35 years ago. Now in her mid-80s, she continues to cook meals shaped by those experiences in her London kitchen, adapted to the dietary preferences of her guests as well as her own. Meat still appears on her menus, but less frequently than the whole grains, produce, nuts and seafood so prized in the Mediterranean diet.