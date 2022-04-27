Cookbook review: Straddling two worlds in one kitchen

Explore Cookbook reviews

These celebrity chefs helped lay the foundation for a career that has included stints writing and editing for the Food Network, Food52 and various magazines. Today he’s a staff writer and regular video host for The New York Times.

Kim’s parents moved from Korea to the Atlanta suburbs in 1983, before Asian pantry basics such as sesame oil and rice vinegar became mainstream ingredients. Like other immigrants, they re-created the flavors of home as best they could.