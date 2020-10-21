COOKBOOK REVIEW: Quick, cozy meals without the meat

To him, longer evenings are the time to “dig out my capacious ladle for a creamed celery root soup as soft as velvet.” Carbs take on leading roles — as rice- and noodle-based entrees, beans mashed into “buttery clouds,” and sturdy toasts “happy to be slathered with a thick wave of crème fraiche or hummus, roast vegetables, or perhaps cheese to melt and bubble.”

These titillating descriptions, and instructions for making them, can be found in “Greenfeast: Autumn, Winter” (Ten Speed Press, $26), the first of Slater’s two plant-based recipe collections originally released in the U.K. last year. (Its “Spring, Summer” counterpart arrives in the U.S. next April.)