Cookbook review: Losing the meat to win on the field and in life

Then it hit her: Rather than reinvent the wheel, she would figure out how to modify the foods her family knew and loved, including the jambalayas and savory hand pies of her Creole and Puerto Rican heritage. The creativity that has spun out of that revelation became the basis of a private chef business catering to celebrities and top athletes, and was featured in “The Game Changers,” a Netflix documentary about plant-based food for maximum athletic performance.

“Unbelievably Vegan: 100+ Life-Changing, Plant-Based Recipes” (Potter, $39.99) details the game plan she developed at home in Nashville after her husband Derrick Morgan, a Tennessee Titans linebacker, decided to remove meat and dairy from his diet. The aches and pains that come with inflammation, Morgan explains, are prevalent in sports where injury is a given.