Cookbook review: Customize, improvise as you explore the flavors of Southeast Asia

That’s the attitude I took as I crushed serrano chiles and garlic with fermented shrimp paste for Sambal Belachan, a powerfully pungent sauce that transformed a simple eggplant stir-fry into an umami-rich sensation. It served me equally well in making lettuce-wrapped Laotian Meatballs with Vietnamese Spicy Dipping Sauce and, on another night, Coconut Prawns (shrimp and noodle soup in a chile-spiked coconut broth) alongside Malaysian Turmeric Lace Pancakes.

Tiong grew up in Sydney, Australia, where she practices corporate law. But her passion is cooking for others, which she does a lot of these days at her pop-up market stall, Pork Party, inspired by happy memories of “eating tender satays off a stick or slurping down bowls of noodles” from roadside stalls, food carts, and hawker centers on frequent trips to Southeast Asia. Her mother, a Malaysian immigrant, did her best to replicate those flavors for her family in her adopted country, and Tiong continues that pursuit today.