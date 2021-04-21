COOKBOOK REVIEW: Celebrate the calming rituals of the kitchen

Soothingly lyrical essays seduce us into chapters extolling the virtues of anchovies (Spaghetti with Chard, Chiles and Anchovies), the “cozier, quieter pleasures” of brown food (Short Rib Stew for Two), the heart-lifting arrival of rhubarb in spring (Toasted Marshmallow and Rhubarb Cake), and the nostalgic comforts of Christmas (Linzer Cookies).

I tried her Fear-Free Fish Stew, which begins with a leisurely spiced tomato base ready to accommodate a last-minute addition of seafood, and followed that dish with an equally delicious and easygoing Cherry and Almond Crumble.

The recipes are spelled out with painstaking precision, but Lawson also encourages spontaneity with simple ideas, such as a canape of butter-smeared bread draped with Spanish anchovies that she deems “better than the fanciest, most curlicued cocktail-party offering.”

While grounding us in structure, Lawson also nudges us to “break free and go with the flow.”

