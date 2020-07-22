Cookbook review: A dessert diva’s guide to chilling out

“But the sweet that I love to eat most is frozen, not baked,” she writes in the introduction to “Rose’s Ice Cream Bliss” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $25). As I ogled its pages on a sweltering, self-isolating day cooped up in my condo, I found myself craving not only the cold comfort readily available by the pint, but also the sense of accomplishment that could come from making my own ice cream.

The recipes in her latest volume aren’t nearly as daunting as the hive-shaped honey bee cake covered in marzipan bees from “The Cake Bible,” but they’re just as precise. Ingredients are measured in grams and milliliters as well as cups and spoons, and temperatures are given for various stages of the process. With a scale and an instant-read thermometer, it’s easy enough to achieve the level of exactitude designed to get you to ice cream nirvana.