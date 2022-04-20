ajc logo
X

Cookbook review: A realistic approach to healthy eating

"The Real Food Dietitians: The Real Food Table: 100 Easy and Delicious Mostly Gluten-Free, Grain-Free, and Dairy-Free Recipes for Every Day" by Jessica Beacom, RDN, and Stacie Hassing, RDN, LD (Simon Element, $30)

Combined ShapeCaption
"The Real Food Dietitians: The Real Food Table: 100 Easy and Delicious Mostly Gluten-Free, Grain-Free, and Dairy-Free Recipes for Every Day" by Jessica Beacom, RDN, and Stacie Hassing, RDN, LD (Simon Element, $30)

AJC BOOKS FOR HOME COOKS
By Susan Puckett / For the AJC
1 hour ago
‘The Real Food Dietitians: The Real Food Table: 100 Easy and Delicious Mostly Gluten-Free, Grain-Free, and Dairy-Free Recipes for Every Day’ by Jessica Beacom, RDN, and Stacie Hassing, RDN, LD (Simon Element, $30)

Getting balanced meals on the table is a challenge for most of us with busy lives — even more so if there are multiple dietary issues to navigate within one household.

Jessica Beacom and Stacie Hassing get that on both a personal and professional level.

The two dietitians met in 2014 at a business conference in New York City and continued to discuss their career goals via phone and email when they returned to their homes and families — Beacom’s in Boulder, Colorado; Hassing’s in rural Minnesota. Eventually, they started a website together to share recipes with their private practice nutrition clients and clinic patients.

ExploreMore cookbook reviews

Today, therealfooddietitians.com draws millions of visitors seeking healthier versions of family-friendly foods that can be customized for special diets and food allergies. And now their appealing, no-nonsense approach to meal planning is distilled in a handy and attractive cookbook: ”The Real Food Dietitians: The Real Food Table: 100 Easy and Delicious Mostly Gluten-Free, Grain-Free, and Dairy-Free Recipes for Every Day” (Simon Element, $30).

The recipes within are neither fussy nor overly restrictive, allowing for desserts (Jammy Blueberry Pie Bars, One-Bowl Chocolate Chip Blondies) and even some vitamin-infused cocktails with apps (Cherry-Lime Mojitos, Dairy-Free Nacho Cheese). Breakfast, lunch and dinner choices include Florentine Freezer Breakfast Sandwiches, Mexican Street Corn-Style Salad, Sheet Pan Fajitas and Noodle-Free Veggie Pad Thai with Shrimp.

As working moms, these authors take into account factors beyond nutrition by sticking to widely available ingredients and uncomplicated techniques, and offering shortcuts to save on dish-washing. Each recipe includes preparation and cooking times with icons to identify whether or not it will fit your dietary needs as is or with a modification (Dairy-Free, Dairy-Free Option, No Added Sugar, and so on).

You’ll find a nutritional breakdown at the bottom of each recipe, but they don’t advocate calorie-counting.

“Our goal,” they write, “has always been to help others eat mindfully and simply enjoy the food that they eat; to nourish their bodies in a sustainable way that makes them feel their best, and ultimately enjoy life to the absolute fullest.”

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

ExploreA guide to eating gluten-free in Atlanta
ExploreOur favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

Editors' Picks
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has sent Georgia National Guard medical staffers to 20 hospitals to help with the surge in COVID-19 cases. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

The Jolt: Two years after COVID reopening, Brian Kemp campaigns on being first 2h ago
March 15, 2022 Atlanta: Atlanta Mayor, Andre Dickens (right) Police Chief, Chief Rodney Bryant (left) exit the press conference after talking about how AtlantaÕs homicide detectives have made arrests in 72% of this yearÕs killings on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Speaking at a joint news conference at AtlantaÕs public safety headquarters, Mayor Andre Dickens and Chief Rodney Bryant also vowed to hire more police officers and double down on efforts to curb street racing across the city. Atlanta police have investigated 33 homicides since the start of the year, up from 24 through this time last year, records show. But homicide investigators have made arrests in about three quarters of those cases, Dickens said, praising the department for Òcracking down on violent crime.Ó ÒI want to stress to the would-be offenders out there that if you think you want to commit a crime in this city, you might want to think again,Ó Dickens said. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

OPINION: The hunt for a new Atlanta police chief looks like an inside job
3h ago
Rashaeda Goodwin, a fifth grade teacher at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow, Georgia, assists a student during class on April 19, 2022. Students across the state will be taking the Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Milestones tests mark critical pandemic moment for Georgia students
4h ago
Jillian Anderson is co-founder of HERide, a new ride-sharing app designed for women drivers and women riders. Courtesy of HERide

Credit: HerRides

OPINION: Former ride-sharing driver gives lift to metro Atlanta women
3h ago
Jillian Anderson is co-founder of HERide, a new ride-sharing app designed for women drivers and women riders. Courtesy of HERide

Credit: HerRides

OPINION: Former ride-sharing driver gives lift to metro Atlanta women
3h ago
Chilly, dry start to middle of work week

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: After chilly morning, highs in the 70s return
3h ago
The Latest
RECIPE: Make Proof Bakeshop’s Gruyere Scones
14m ago
Celebrate spring with creme de menthe
25m ago
RECIPE: With afternoon tea or wine after work, semolina cake hits spot
33m ago
Featured
Kenisha Fray hands out Pledge To Be A Voter cards during a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Subtle change may have undermined Georgia automatic voter registration
17h ago
Mask mandate ends on flights, MARTA and at Atlanta’s airport
17h ago
Cops zero in on suspect in 11-year-old’s shooting at DeKalb skating rink
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top