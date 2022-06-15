3 ways to spice up your Fourth of July

Chicken rubs

Shaun Terry and his family raise organic chickens at their Mansfield farm. It stands to reason they eat a lot of chicken, so it’s not a surprise they’ve created two chicken seasoning mixes to spice up their meals. Their Main Chick spice rub has a salt base, seasoned with rosemary and thyme. We tried the Side Chick spice rub, which also is salt-based, with rosemary and thyme, but also includes a bit of cayenne, making it the spicier of the two. The herbs definitely shine through. Terry recommends either one as a rub for hot wings, and the family uses them in place of Cajun seasoning, as well. And, you don’t have to restrict their use to chicken. We used it to season rice, sprinkled some on potato salad, put some in shrimp gumbo and even used some in a vinaigrette. We found it was a really nice, all-purpose seasoning.

$9.27 per 5.5-ounce jar. Available at the Peachtree Road, Morningside and Freedom farmers markets, or for pickup at Grateful Pastures Farm (see website), and by ordering at gratefulpastures.com.

Barbecue sauce and rubs

We couldn’t open the box of seasonings and barbecue sauce from Porky Goodness without laughing. There’s Patsy Swine pork rub and Tanya Clucker chicken rub. We love a company with a sense of humor. Athens-based Katie Throne launched Porky Goodness, her sauce and rub company, during the pandemic. She’d been making her barbecue sauce and sharing it in Mason jars with friends and family for years. The pandemic gave her the impetus to begin preparing larger batches, and making it available for the rest of us. We found the sauce pretty much pleased everyone, which is hard to do. Those who favor vinegar-based sauces loved it. Those who want a tomatoey sweet sauce, with some hickory smoke to it, thought this one was perfect. We can see using lots of this over the summer. And, the rubs were great, especially Patsy Swine, with its base of honey powder and plenty of seasoning.

$9.99 for a 4-ounce package of spice rub, $16 for a two-pack, $9.99 for a 12-ounce bottle of barbecue sauce. Available at Striplings General Store in Bogart or at porkygoodnessbbq.com.

