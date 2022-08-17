BreakingNews
HAPPENING NOW: Giuliani, new target of Fulton probe, testifies before grand jury
ajc logo
X

3 tasty things to serve on Labor Day

Vegan hot dogs from Upton’s Naturals. Courtesy of Upton’s Naturals

Combined ShapeCaption
Vegan hot dogs from Upton’s Naturals. Courtesy of Upton’s Naturals

STOCK UP
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
40 minutes ago

Here are some ideas for your holiday breakfast and lunch, along with a sweet way to cool off.

Vegan hot dogs

Your Labor Day plans might involve feeding someone who has moved to a plant-based diet, for whom the usual burgers and hot dogs on the grill just won’t cut it. Try Updogs from Upton’s Naturals. They’re not soy-based, but instead are made primarily from seitan, which gives them their meat-like texture. Then, they’re flavored with mustard seed and onion powder, among other seasonings, which gives them a spicy flavor that we liked best with sweeter toppings, such as ketchup and pickle relish. You should not boil these hot dogs. Cook them on the grill, or in a skillet until they’re lightly charred. The algae-based coating (sounds strange, but, trust us, it’s delicious) gives them the “snap” you’re looking for in a good hot dog.

$5.99 per 10-ounce package of four hot dogs. Available at Whole Foods Market, the Fresh Market and Amazon. uptonsnaturals.com/products/updog

ExploreMust-buy food and cooking products
Combined ShapeCaption
Biscuits and blackberry preserves. Courtesy of the Loveless Cafe

Credit: Antony Boshier

Biscuits and blackberry preserves. Courtesy of the Loveless Cafe

Credit: Antony Boshier

Combined ShapeCaption
Biscuits and blackberry preserves. Courtesy of the Loveless Cafe

Credit: Antony Boshier

Credit: Antony Boshier

Biscuit mix, blackberry preserves

No matter where you’re spending Labor Day, you can transport yourself to Nashville if you have the Loveless Cafe’s biscuit mix and blackberry preserves on hand. When you sit down to a meal at the famous restaurant, you’re greeted with a plate of biscuits with blackberry, peach and strawberry preserves. The blackberry is our favorite, for its rich, smoky flavor. Now, we can enjoy those biscuits wherever we have access to a bowl and an oven. The mix comes with tips that will help you reproduce the melt-in-your-mouth fluffy biscuits that are a big reason people travel from all over to eat at the cafe. The 2-pound bag will make up to four dozen biscuits (there are directions for making a dozen at a time). All you add is buttermilk. The preserves are made with just blackberries and cane sugar. The cafe also sells its waffle mix, fried chicken breading, stone ground grits and much more. You can eat the Loveless’ food all week without setting foot in Tennessee.

$7 per 2-pound package of biscuit mix. $12 per 16-ounce jar of preserves. Available at store.lovelesscafe.com/collections/holiday-gifts.

ExploreMade in Georgia food products
Combined ShapeCaption
FatBoy premium ice cream. Courtesy of Casper’s Ice Cream

Credit: Handout

FatBoy premium ice cream. Courtesy of Casper’s Ice Cream

Credit: Handout

Combined ShapeCaption
FatBoy premium ice cream. Courtesy of Casper’s Ice Cream

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

FatBoy premium ice cream

Can it be a summer holiday if you’re not serving ice cream? We don’t think so. Let us introduce you to FatBoy premium ice cream. It comes from Casper’s Ice Cream, a Utah-based company founded in 1925. That’s when Casper Merrill started selling FatBoy ice cream sandwiches, so named because they were much larger than the usual ice cream treats. We found five flavors of FatBoy ice cream at our local Kroger: Madagascar vanilla, cookie mint chip, marshmallow peanut butter overload, churro and white raspberry truffle. Our favorite was the cookie mint chip, which had just the kind of refreshing flavor you want when you’re looking to cool off during summer’s last holiday.

$5.49 per 30-ounce carton. Available at Kroger. fatboyicecream.com

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Editors' Picks
Observations from Georgia Tech’s ninth preseason practice19h ago
Braves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension
10h ago
Brent Key asserts ‘100% confidence’ in Georgia Tech offensive line
20h ago
19-year-old killed, 2 other teens injured in Cobb crash
23h ago
19-year-old killed, 2 other teens injured in Cobb crash
23h ago
Wine-centric Italian restaurant Sorella Vicina set to open in Alpharetta
The Latest
RECIPES: When it’s a short distance from farm to table
9m ago
RECIPE: Make Lure’s Yellowfin Tuna Tartar
1h ago
RECIPE: Quick tzatziki makes summery chicken burgers shine
1h ago
Featured
Historian Stephen Davis grew up in Atlanta and attended Margaret Mitchell Elementary School, where a portrait of Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara stared down at the children in the auditorium. Co-author of "The Atlanta Daily Intelligencer Covers the Civil War," he brought copies of the new book to the recent Civil War Relic Show at the Cobb Civic Center. (Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The Civil War news: Not just battles; also patent drugs and brothels
Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary
1h ago
Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top