Fireworks for the 4th: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Salute to America. noon-9:30 fireworks show. Free admission. Saturday, July 3. Downtown Kennesaw, with free public parking at Adams Park and the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive and along Lewis Street (between North Main and Dallas streets), Kennesaw. 770-422-9714, ext. 3028. kennesaw-ga.gov.

Head to downtown Kennesaw for festive street entertainment, two stages of live music, lots of family-friendly activities, food vendors and fireworks.

July 4th Concert and Fireworks. 4 p.m.-10 p.m., live music starts at 5:30 p.m., fireworks start at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4. Free admission. Cauble Park, 4425 Beach St., Acworth. acworthtourism.org.

Listen to live music and watch a large fireworks display at an event hosted by the city of Acworth and the Acworth Business Association.

Street Fighting Band: A Rolling Stones Tribute. 8 p.m. Friday, July 2. $30 general admission, $55 VIP. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080. earlsmithstrand.org.

Enjoy Rolling Stones classics from Street Fighting Band, a group of Atlanta rock, blues and soul musicians.

DeKalb

Fantastic Fourth Celebration. continuing Friday, July 2, Saturday, July 3, Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5. $20 per square, $10 per square with attractions pass. Advance reservations highly recommended. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407. stonemountainpark.com.

Watch the Lasershow Spectacular followed by a patriotic fireworks finale. Fully vaccinated guests as well as those age 12 and under can attend without a mask or the need for social distancing.

4th of July Parade. 9 a.m. Monday, July 5. Free admission. Spectators are encouraged to set up chairs along Mt. Vernon and around the Dunwoody Village Parkway into Dunwoody Village, Dunwoody. 770-817-8100. dunwoodyga.org.

Check out the state’s largest 4th of July parade and stay afterward for a Family Festival in Dunwoody Village.

Pool Party. noon-4 p.m. Sunday, July 4. $5 ages 12 and up, $3 children 3-11, seniors 55 and up and military veterans and free for age 2 and under. Kelley Cofer Park, 4259 N. Park Drive, Tucker. facebook.com.

Enjoy music, free hotdogs, a watermelon eating contest and a cannonball contest.

Caffeine and Octane. 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sunday, July 4. Free admission. Perimeter Mall, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 404-551-4454. facebook.com.

Check out vehicles of all makes and models at North America’s largest monthly car show.

North Fulton

July 4th Fireworks. dusk. Sunday, July 4. Free admission. Wills Park, 11925 Wills Road, Alpharetta. alpharetta.ga.us.

Alpharetta’s July 4th celebration has been scaled back this year, but you can still see fireworks at dusk. Social distancing is requested.

Independence Day Celebration. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, July 2. Free admission. Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 678-512-3200. calendarwiz.com.

Dance along to live music from The Block Party Experience, buy treats from food trucks and bring lawn chairs or blankets to get comfy as you watch fireworks.

Twilight at Barrington. 5 p.m.-7 pm. Saturday, July 3. $12-$30. Barrington Hall, 535 Barrington Drive, Roswell. eventbrite.com.

Enjoy a barbecue dinner and concert in downtown Roswell.

Annual 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza. Starts at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4. Free admission. Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell. roswellgov.com.

Bring lawn chairs or blankets and listen to live music, see entertainment, visit food trucks and ooh and aah over a sunset fireworks display.

Gwinnett

Duluth Celebrates America. 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, July 3. Free admission. Duluth Town Green. duluthga.net.

Duluth’s annual Independence Day celebration features fireworks, live music, food trucks and more, but due to COVID-19 precautions, there won’t be a kid zone this year.

Prelude to the Fourth Fireworks Spectacular. 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, July 2. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. downtownlawrencevillega.com.

Bring the family for performances by the 116th Army Band, Electric Avenue – The 80s MTV Experience and more, and bring lawn chairs and blankets to watch the fireworks.

Cash/Carter: A Concert Tribute. continuing 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 2 and 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 3. $35-$40. Aurora Theatre, 128 East Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222. auroratheatre.com.

Remember the lives and careers of Johnny Cash and June Carter with historical accounts and their biggest hits. Masks and temperature checks are required.

Red, White & BOOM! 5 p.m. Saturday, July 3. downtown Norcross. norcrossga.net.

Stroll through downtown Norcross to enjoy live music, face painting, food vendors and bounce houses (for a nominal fee), followed by fireworks at sunset.