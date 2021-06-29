ajc logo
X

Let your child chef explore global cuisine with cooking camp

Caption
Tips to Help Introduce Your Kids to Cooking.Although it can be a messy venture, teachingyour children to cook is absolutely worth the time. .Along with helping them develop skillsin the kitchen, cooking can also teach reading,math, science and problem-solving. .Here are eight tips to help introduceyour kids to cooking. .1. Pick ateam project, Do everything together, from browsingcookbooks and buying ingredients to platingthe final product in a creative way. .2. Give themfreedom, Fight the urge to clean up every messor take over when something gets difficult. .3. Let themdecide, Whether it be what pizza toppingsyou should use or which pasta shape tochoose, let your kids call the shots. .4. Start withbreakfast, Boost your children’s confidence by giving themthe chance to make the easiest meal of the day.5. Get creative with dough, Pick a baking project that involveshands-on work, such as bread or pretzels. .6. Engagetheir senses, Encourage your kids to listen to kitchen sounds,smell the difference in herbs or do a blind taste test.7. Keepthem active, It’s easy to keep your child involved by puttingthem in charge of one of the many small tasksthat happen during the cooking process. .8. Teach knifetechnique, Safety is key. Build their skills by havingthem cut mushrooms with a butter knife

Access Atlanta
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

If your child is a mini chef, a summer cooking camp may be just the thing for them.

The Captain Planet Foundation is hosting their second week-long children’s cooking class in July.

ExploreBeloved Roswell street festival returns next month

From July 12 to 16, virtually join Chef Asata Reid for Cook, Eat, Sprout Kids’ Cooking Camp. The camp is available to children of all ages under parent or guardian supervision.

“Youth will explore flavors from around the globe when they cook along with Chef Asata in these virtual cooking classes. In each class, participants will prepare delicious dishes in their home kitchens that feature plant-based recipes and seasonal produce,” according to the website. “In the camps, each kid will learn about kitchen safety and sanitation, knife skills and valuable lessons to support a lifetime of healthy and delicious cooking while making meals for their families.”

Virtual camp is $50 for the week or $15 per session. Each hour-long session begins at 3 p.m. Register at captainplanetfoundation.org.

Recipes include zucchini fritters, vegetable stir fry and peach cobbler. An ingredients list will be sent for each camp day.

The camp is jointly offered through the Captain Planet Foundation and the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation.

CPF offers grants and programs. Over 2,000 hands-on environmental education projects have been funded for U.S. and international schools and non-profits through the small grant program.

“Captain Planet Foundation is committed to empowering (students) with the skills, knowledge, and relationships they’ll need to create & contribute to a community of solutions for the planet,” the website states.

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation is the foundation arm of Sprouts Farmers Market. The nonprofit focuses on nutrition education and access to fresh foods to teach children how to grow and cook fresh foods. Its goal is to “inspire, educate, and empower individuals, especially children, to live healthier lives.”

ExploreTalented kids can once again audition for Halcyon’s Got Talent

The Captain Planet Foundation presents: Cook, Eat, Sprout Kids’ Cooking Camp with Chef Asata

3 p.m.-4 p.m.

July 12-16

Virtual

Cost: $15 per session or $50 per week

In Other News
1
Alice, longest-tenured whale shark at Georgia Aquarium, dies
2
Matilda’s brings intimate, outdoor concerts to Milton
3
Things to do July 4th weekend in Atlanta
4
Parades, festivals and more: July 4th celebrations around Atlanta
5
Mario Andretti unveils new Andretti Karting in Buford
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top