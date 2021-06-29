Let your child chef explore global cuisine with cooking camp

Recipes include zucchini fritters, vegetable stir fry and peach cobbler. An ingredients list will be sent for each camp day.

The camp is jointly offered through the Captain Planet Foundation and the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation.

CPF offers grants and programs. Over 2,000 hands-on environmental education projects have been funded for U.S. and international schools and non-profits through the small grant program.

“Captain Planet Foundation is committed to empowering (students) with the skills, knowledge, and relationships they’ll need to create & contribute to a community of solutions for the planet,” the website states.

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation is the foundation arm of Sprouts Farmers Market. The nonprofit focuses on nutrition education and access to fresh foods to teach children how to grow and cook fresh foods. Its goal is to “inspire, educate, and empower individuals, especially children, to live healthier lives.”

The Captain Planet Foundation presents: Cook, Eat, Sprout Kids’ Cooking Camp with Chef Asata

3 p.m.-4 p.m.

July 12-16

Virtual

Cost: $15 per session or $50 per week