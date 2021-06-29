Let your child chef explore global cuisine with cooking camp

If your child is a mini chef, a summer cooking camp may be just the thing for them.
The Captain Planet Foundation is hosting their second week-long children’s cooking class in July.
From July 12 to 16, virtually join Chef Asata Reid for Cook, Eat, Sprout Kids’ Cooking Camp. The camp is available to children of all ages under parent or guardian supervision.
“Youth will explore flavors from around the globe when they cook along with Chef Asata in these virtual cooking classes. In each class, participants will prepare delicious dishes in their home kitchens that feature plant-based recipes and seasonal produce,” according to the website. “In the camps, each kid will learn about kitchen safety and sanitation, knife skills and valuable lessons to support a lifetime of healthy and delicious cooking while making meals for their families.”
Virtual camp is $50 for the week or $15 per session. Each hour-long session begins at 3 p.m. Register at captainplanetfoundation.org.
Recipes include zucchini fritters, vegetable stir fry and peach cobbler. An ingredients list will be sent for each camp day.
The camp is jointly offered through the Captain Planet Foundation and the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation.
CPF offers grants and programs. Over 2,000 hands-on environmental education projects have been funded for U.S. and international schools and non-profits through the small grant program.
“Captain Planet Foundation is committed to empowering (students) with the skills, knowledge, and relationships they’ll need to create & contribute to a community of solutions for the planet,” the website states.
Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation is the foundation arm of Sprouts Farmers Market. The nonprofit focuses on nutrition education and access to fresh foods to teach children how to grow and cook fresh foods. Its goal is to “inspire, educate, and empower individuals, especially children, to live healthier lives.”
The Captain Planet Foundation presents: Cook, Eat, Sprout Kids’ Cooking Camp with Chef Asata
3 p.m.-4 p.m.
July 12-16
Virtual
Cost: $15 per session or $50 per week